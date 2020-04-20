Home > Health

US coronavirus death toll rises as cases hit 750,000

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Apr 2020 08:05 AM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 08:05 AM BdST

The US death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to more than 40,000 on Sunday, the highest in the world and almost double the number of deaths in the next highest country Italy, according to a Reuters tally.

It took the United States 38 days after recording its first fatality on Feb 29 to reach 10,000 deaths on April 6, but only five more days to reach 20,000 dead, according to a Reuters tally. The United States' toll increased to 40,000 from 30,000 in four days after including untested but probable COVID-19 deaths reported by New York City.

The United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 750,000 infections -- a number that has doubled in 13 days. New cases on Saturday rose by nearly 29,000, the lowest increase in three days.

More than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month as closures of businesses and schools and severe travel restrictions have hammered the economy.

Governors in US states hardest hit by the coronavirus sparred with President Donald Trump over his claims they have enough tests and should quickly reopen their economies as more protests are planned over the extension of stay-at-home orders.

The region of Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC is still seeing increasing cases. New Jersey reported on Sunday that its new cases rose by nearly 3,900, the most in more than two weeks. Boston and Chicago are also emerging hot spots with recent surges in cases and deaths.

Several states, including Ohio, Texas and Florida, have said they aim to reopen parts of their economies, perhaps by May 1 or even sooner, but appeared to be staying cautious.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Funeral gathering: Health minister slams local administration

Health workers clean a patient's room at the Ebola triage and treatment centre run by Doctors Without Borders in Beni, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nov 30, 2018. The New York Times

10 African countries have no ventilators

Men wearing protective gear bury the body of Nigerian president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, who died on Friday after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, Nigeria April 18, 2020. REUTERS

Nigerian president's chief of staff dies from coronavirus

Screengrab of ATN News video

Health minister not linked to mask purchase: CMSD

Health workers sceptical about quality of PPEs: survey

A man wearing a face mask and a plastic raincoat is seen at a railway station of Wuhan on the first day of inbound train services resumed following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wuhan of Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, March 28, 2020. REUTERS

China mandates virus tests for key public workers leaving Wuhan

A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19. REUTERS

The drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus

The Directorate General of Health Services has launched a control room, which is open round the clock, as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Coronavirus: Where to call in an emergency

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.