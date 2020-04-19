Bangladesh minister slams local administration over funeral gathering

Tens of thousands of people, ignoring the lockdown, attended the Namaz-e-Janaza of Khelafat Majlish leader Moulana Zubair Ahmed Ansari at the Jamia Rahmania Bertala Madrasa in Sarail on Saturday.

The incident caused widespread alarm at a time when people around the world are being told to stay indoors and practise social distancing as part of the efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

Addressing the incident on Sunday, Malik noted that the local administration’s failure to control the situation in Brahmanbaria could further aggravate an escalating coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh, which has infected 2,456 people and killed 91 so far.

“We noticed that there was a large gathering in Brahmanbaria on Saturday, involving thousands of people. Such a congregation is very harmful at this point in time,” said Malik.

“We are worried that many more people will become infected. This was a very irresponsible act. We believe that it was a complete failure on part of the administration.”

Ansari passed away at his residence in Brahmanbaria's Markas Para at the age of 59. He had contested the 1996 election from his home constituency and lost.

The prayer service for the Islamic leader took place at Jamia Rahmania Bertala Madrasa in Sarail on Saturday, with the rows of mourners stretching from the madrasa premises all the way down to Dhaka-Sylhet Highway.

Local administrators were out of their wits to explain the massive turnout when the government has already imposed curbs on congregational prayers at mosques to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Top Islamic leaders in the district, madrasa students and ordinary people attended the funeral overseen by Ansari’s son Hafiz Moulana Asadullah.

The police were present but they remained on the sidelines.

Experts around the world have stressed the need to practise social distancing, urging people to keep a gap of at least three feet from others in order to limit the risk of infection.

Bangladesh has also imposed a lockdown, banning large gatherings and asking citizens to remain indoors as much as possible to maintain social distancing.