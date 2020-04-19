Bangladesh minister slams local administration over funeral gathering
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Apr 2020 06:40 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 06:40 PM BdST
Health Minister Zahid Malik has slated the administration in Brahmanbaria over its handling of a large gathering at the funeral of a Muslim cleric amid a lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
Tens of thousands of people, ignoring the lockdown, attended the Namaz-e-Janaza of Khelafat Majlish leader Moulana Zubair Ahmed Ansari at the Jamia Rahmania Bertala Madrasa in Sarail on Saturday.
The incident caused widespread alarm at a time when people around the world are being told to stay indoors and practise social distancing as part of the efforts to limit the spread of the virus.
Addressing the incident on Sunday, Malik noted that the local administration’s failure to control the situation in Brahmanbaria could further aggravate an escalating coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh, which has infected 2,456 people and killed 91 so far.
“We noticed that there was a large gathering in Brahmanbaria on Saturday, involving thousands of people. Such a congregation is very harmful at this point in time,” said Malik.
“We are worried that many more people will become infected. This was a very irresponsible act. We believe that it was a complete failure on part of the administration.”
Ansari passed away at his residence in Brahmanbaria's Markas Para at the age of 59. He had contested the 1996 election from his home constituency and lost.
The prayer service for the Islamic leader took place at Jamia Rahmania Bertala Madrasa in Sarail on Saturday, with the rows of mourners stretching from the madrasa premises all the way down to Dhaka-Sylhet Highway.
Local administrators were out of their wits to explain the massive turnout when the government has already imposed curbs on congregational prayers at mosques to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Top Islamic leaders in the district, madrasa students and ordinary people attended the funeral overseen by Ansari’s son Hafiz Moulana Asadullah.
The police were present but they remained on the sidelines.
Experts around the world have stressed the need to practise social distancing, urging people to keep a gap of at least three feet from others in order to limit the risk of infection.
Bangladesh has also imposed a lockdown, banning large gatherings and asking citizens to remain indoors as much as possible to maintain social distancing.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 10 African countries have no ventilators. That’s only part of the problem
- Nigerian president's chief of staff dies from coronavirus
- Health minister has no affiliation with procurement of masks: CMSD
- Health workers sceptical about the quality of PPEs: survey
- China mandates coronavirus tests for key public workers leaving Wuhan
- Reasons for hope: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus
- Coronavirus: Where to call in an emergency
- When coronavirus care gets lost in translation
- Which mask should you wear?
- Why epidemiologists still don’t know the death rate for COVID-19
Most Read
- Bangladesh removes police officer over huge gathering at funeral amid lockdown
- Thousands, ignoring lockdown, attend funeral prayers for Islamic leader in Brahmanbaria
- Singapore reports 2,597 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients, with 570 new cases
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh MPs wear masks to parliament as virus cuts session short
- Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak
- Bangladesh forms national advisory committee on COVID-19
- UK charters four planes to fly back 850 citizens from Bangladesh
- Health minister has no affiliation with procurement of masks: CMSD
- Hasina slates people who go outdoors even as lockdown continues in Bangladesh