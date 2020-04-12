WHO says looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Apr 2020 03:14 AM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2020 03:14 AM BdST
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again after initially testing negative for the disease while being considered for discharge.
South Korean officials on Friday reported 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again. Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a briefing that the virus may have been "reactivated" rather than the patients being re-infected.
The Geneva-based WHO, asked about the report from Seoul, told Reuters in a brief statement: "We are aware of these reports of individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 using PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and then after some days testing positive again.
"We are closely liaising with our clinical experts and working hard to get more information on those individual cases. It is important to make sure that when samples are collected for testing on suspected patients, procedures are followed properly," it said.
According to the WHO's guidelines on clinical management, a patient can be discharged from hospital after two consecutive negative results in a clinically recovered patient at least 24 hours apart, it added.
Based on current studies, there is a period of about two weeks between the onset of symptoms and clinical recovery of patients with mild COVID-19 disease, the agency said.
"We are aware that some patients are PCR positive after they clinically recover, but we need systematic collection of samples from recovered patients to better understand how long they shed live virus," it said.
South Korean health officials said on Friday that it remains unclear what is behind the trend, with epidemiological investigations still under way.
"As COVID-19 is a new disease, we need more epidemiological data to draw any conclusions of virus shedding profile," the WHO said.
The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus reached 100,000 on Friday, as reported cases passed 1.6 million, according to a Reuters tally.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- WHO says looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again
- Taiwan, WHO spar again over coronavirus information sharing
- Why coronavirus cases have spiked in Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan
- Smokers and vapers may be at greater risk for COVID-19
- 7 answers to questions about the Malaria drug Trump keeps pushing
- Fujifilm to start phase II clinical trial of Avigan for COVID-19 patients in US
- Cats can catch coronavirus, study finds, prompting WHO investigation
- Obesity is major COVID-19 risk factor, says French chief epidemiologist
- Doctors embrace drug touted by Trump for COVID-19, without hard evidence it works
- Trump urges coronavirus patients to take unproven drug
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus deaths, 58 new cases
- Family members meet Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed in jail
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Sheikh Mujib
- Bangladesh orders citizens to stay home from 6pm to 6am
- Fire breaks out at DPDC power station in Dhaka's Rampura
- WHO warns about dangers of premature lifting of COVID-19 restrictions
- Gallows ‘ready’ for Bangabandhu killer Mazed, wife called for ‘final visit’
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to Apr 25 as coronavirus cases soar
- Gonoshasthaya Kendra postpones transfer of coronavirus testing kits over ‘glitch’
- Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier