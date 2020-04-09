Fujifilm to start phase II clinical trial of Avigan for COVID-19 patients in US
Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it will start phase II clinical trials of its anti-flu drug Avigan for COVID-19 patients in the United States.
The trial will enrol about 50 COVID-19 patients in collaboration with Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Fujifilm said on Thursday.
On March 31, Fujifilm announced the start of a phase III clinical trial of Avigan for COVID-19 patients in Japan.
