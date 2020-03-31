Home > Health

BSMMU to launch telemedicine services amid coronavirus pandemic

  Tabarul Huq, Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Mar 2020 12:41 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 12:42 AM BdST

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU in Dhaka is launching telemedicine services as Bangladesh’s healthcare system is struggling to fight off a coronavirus outbreak with a shortage of protective gear.

Anyone in the country will be able to get advice from 200 specialists through a phone hotline “soon”, Pro-Vice Chancellor Muhammad Rafiqul Alam told bdnews24.com on Monday.

The services will be like those of ridesharing firms - an available doctor will respond to a patient’s call, according to Shamim Ahmed, assistant professor of the university’s respiratory medicine department who is heading a committee to launch the service.

Talks with ridesharing firm Uber were also under way to use its satellite network for the service, Rafiqul said.

The services will be available for diseases, for which the doctors can advise the patients remotely, he said. The others will be advised to visit hospitals, he added.

The BSMMU pro-VC said they were opening a unit in a separate building for patients with fever, cough or cold, symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

He said they were in talks with two TV stations for advising patients with diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, kidney problems or other complicated diseases through a TV programme.

This service will also be available via phone, Shamim said.

Mugda Medical College Hospital in the capital had already launched a hotline for telemedicine services.

The phone numbers to avail the service are 01844665336, 01844665337 and 01844665585.

Some 25 patients took the services round the clock daily after the launch on Mar 26, the hospital’s Deputy Director Abu Hashem Sheikh said. Local MP Saber Hossain Chowdhury donated the phones for the service, he said.

“We call back whenever a patient sends us an SMS. We give the patient a prescription after hearing their complaints. The patient can buy the medicines but in case of financial inability to do so, a patient near the hospital can come and collect the medicines,” Hashem said.

An assistant professor, a medical officer and a staff member provide the services in each of three eight-hour shifts, he said.

The hospital has prepared 60 beds and 10 ICU ventilators for coronavirus patients, according to the deputy director.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Researches at the University of Minnesota Genomics Center set up an automated liquid handler as researchers begin a trial to see whether malaria treatment hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US March 19, 2020. Reuters

COVID-19: US nods anti-malaria drugs

A soldier waits for health workers to board a free shuttle service following the suspension of mass transportation to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Mar 20, 2020. REUTERS

Fear on front lines as hospital staff face threats, stigma

FILE PHOTO: A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, US, Jan 24, 2017. Reuters

J&J to start human testing of vaccine by September

File Photo

Govt to create 17 new labs

Malaria drug biggest hope against coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing protective face mask and gloves waits for the food distribution organized by the Sant'Egidio Community at San Gaudenzio parish during the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy, March 23, 2020. REUTERS

World’s largest glove maker sees shortage amid virus fight

A pregnant woman wears a protective face mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as she came out from Suvarnabhumi Airport at Bangkok, Thailand March 20, 2020. Reuters

Shielding the foetus from the coronavirus

Abbott Laboratories’ global headquarters in Abbott Park, Illinois is seen in an undated handout photo. REUTERS/Handout via Abbott Laboratories

US firm says its test can detect coronavirus in minutes

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.