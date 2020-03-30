Home > Health

J&J to start human testing of coronavirus vaccine by September

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Mar 2020 06:52 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2020 06:52 PM BdST

Johnson & Johnson plans to start human testing of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by September and make it ready for emergency use in early 2021, the drugmaker said on Monday.

J&J also committed more than $1 billion of investment along with US agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to co-fund vaccine research, expanding a previous collaboration.

Global efforts are underway to develop a vaccine for the virus that has killed over 34,000 worldwide, but experts have cautioned it could take over a year to have a vaccine ready.

A patient was dosed with Moderna Inc's vaccine in an early-stage trial earlier this month, making it the front-runner in the race to develop a viable vaccine.

J&J said in January it had begun working on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus, using the same technologies used to make its experimental Ebola vaccine.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Malaria drug biggest hope against coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing protective face mask and gloves waits for the food distribution organized by the Sant'Egidio Community at San Gaudenzio parish during the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy, March 23, 2020. REUTERS

World’s largest glove maker sees shortage amid virus fight

A pregnant woman wears a protective face mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as she came out from Suvarnabhumi Airport at Bangkok, Thailand March 20, 2020. Reuters

Shielding the foetus from the coronavirus

Abbott Laboratories’ global headquarters in Abbott Park, Illinois is seen in an undated handout photo. REUTERS/Handout via Abbott Laboratories

US firm says its test can detect coronavirus in minutes

Rajesh Babu, a police officer, shows a helmet depicting coronavirus, as he requests commuters to stay at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease, in Chennai, India. REUTERS

What we don’t yet know about the coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Test tube with coronavirus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020. Reuters

China to replace test kits deemed defective by Spain

FILE PHOTO: Founder and Chairman of Chinese internet giant Alibaba Jack Ma gives a speech at Paris' high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech, in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Jack Ma sends 30,000 test kits

The normally-crowded Place de la Concorde in Paris is vacant on Mar 20, 2020. France, with one of the world’s best health care systems, is facing its severest test ever, and whether it succeeds will say much about the ultimate adequacy of a well-funded, well-equipped, and broadly accessible national treatment plan. The New York Times

For France, coronavirus tests a vaunted health care system

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.