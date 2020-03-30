Bangladesh moves to create 17 new labs for virus testing

The minister announced the decision during an online media briefing conducted by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, or IEDCR, on Monday.

“Around 11 labs are currently running Covid-19 tests in Bangladesh. We have decided to build 17 more labs to accelerate the process of testing and treatment. We are training technicians as well as those who collect samples for the Covid-19 tests. We are expanding testing facilities to tackle the outbreak,” said Malik.

Around 200 new intensive care units equipped with ventilators and dialysis instruments have already been set up in various hospitals across the country, he added.

Responding to a question on the availability of coronavirus testing kits in Bangladesh, the health minister said, “People will be comforted if we can assure them that there is no lack of testing kits and personal protective equipment in the country.”

“The situation is good so far and we are mostly safe. We hope to eliminate the danger soon.”