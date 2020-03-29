Home > Health

World’s largest glove maker sees shortage as coronavirus fight spikes

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Mar 2020 10:12 AM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 10:12 AM BdST

Malaysia’s Top Glove Corporation Bhd, which makes one in every five gloves globally, expects a product shortage as demand from Europe and the United States spikes because of the widening coronavirus outbreak is exceeding its capacity.

The company has extended shipping times to cope with the demand surge, Executive Chairman Lim Wee Chai told Reuters by phone on Friday.

Lim said orders received in the past few weeks, mainly from Europe and the United States, were almost double the company’s production capacity. Top Glove can produce 200 million natural and synthetic rubber gloves a day.

There are now more than 600,000 coronavirus cases across 202 countries and territories globally, with the United States overtaking China as the country with the most infections. Europe continues to report the most deaths.

“Some customers panic order; normally they order 10 containers a month but now they suddenly increase to 20 containers,” he said.

The World Health Organisation warned on Friday that the "chronic global shortage of personal protective gear" is among the most urgent threats to the virus containment efforts.

“Definitely there is a shortage. They order 100% more, we can only increase 20% so there is a shortage of about 50% to 80%,” he said.

The exceptional buying momentum could last another three months but orders are expected to remain strong for up to nine months even as demand from Asian markets has started to slow slightly, Lim said.

To cope, the company has adjusted its delivery time from as short as 30 days to as long as 150 days.

Lim said the company was ensuring all its customers get a fair share of extra gloves delivered.

“We manage their volume, limit them to buy so much per customer. We have to manage but it's a good problem for us to solve,” he said.

Lim said the company is adding new machines every week, and could increase its production by as much as 30%.

This month, Top Glove stepped up its factory utilisation by 10% to 95% and expects to reach near maximum utilisation in April.

The company is rushing to source about 1,000 workers to keep up. Top Glove normally hires from Nepal but is now drafting workers from Malaysia because of travel restrictions.

“We need about 10% extra workers. During this (travel curbs), we are also not able to bring in workers from Nepal. So we have no choice, we have to use some local workers to help out, in the packing especially.”

Top Glove said its supply chain is well-diversified and was optimistic it would not have issues sourcing materials in the next few weeks. Malaysia has approved some manufacturers in the essential goods sectors to continue operating under specific conditions during the nation's lockdown that ends on April 14.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A pregnant woman wears a protective face mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as she came out from Suvarnabhumi Airport at Bangkok, Thailand March 20, 2020. Reuters

Shielding the foetus from the coronavirus

Abbott Laboratories’ global headquarters in Abbott Park, Illinois is seen in an undated handout photo. REUTERS/Handout via Abbott Laboratories

US firm says its test can detect coronavirus in minutes

Rajesh Babu, a police officer, shows a helmet depicting coronavirus, as he requests commuters to stay at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease, in Chennai, India. REUTERS

What we don’t yet know about the coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Test tube with coronavirus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020. Reuters

China to replace test kits deemed defective by Spain

FILE PHOTO: Founder and Chairman of Chinese internet giant Alibaba Jack Ma gives a speech at Paris' high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech, in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Jack Ma sends 30,000 test kits

The normally-crowded Place de la Concorde in Paris is vacant on Mar 20, 2020. France, with one of the world’s best health care systems, is facing its severest test ever, and whether it succeeds will say much about the ultimate adequacy of a well-funded, well-equipped, and broadly accessible national treatment plan. The New York Times

For France, coronavirus tests a vaunted health care system

70% testing facilities yet to work

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Mologic Laboratory in the Bedford Technology Park near Bedford, Britain March 6, 2020. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

Antibody test being validated in Britain

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.