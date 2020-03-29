Home > Health

Novartis CEO: Malaria drug is biggest hope against coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Mar 2020 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 03:33 PM BdST

Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said his Sandoz generics unit's malaria, lupus and arthritis drug hydroxychloroquine is the company's biggest hope against the coronavirus, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.

Novartis has pledged to donate 130 million doses and is supporting clinical trials needed before the medicine, which US President Donald Trump also has been promoting, can be approved for use against the coronavirus.

Other companies including Bayer and Teva have also agreed to donate hydroxychloroquine or similar drugs, while Gilead Sciences is testing its experimental drug remdesivir against coronavirus.

"Pre-clinical studies in animals as well as the first data from clinical studies show that hydroxychloroquine kills the coronavirus," Narasimhan told the newspaper. "We're working with Swiss hospitals on possible treatment protocols for the clinical use of the drug, but it's too early to say anything definitively."

He said the company is currently looking for additional active drug ingredients to make more hydroxychloroquine, should clinical trials be successful.

Narasimhan said three other Novartis drugs - Jakavi for cancer, multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya and fever drug Ilaris - are being studied for their effect on complications related to COVID-19, the newspaper reported. This follows separate efforts to re-purpose drugs made by companies including Roche and Sanofi to treat complications related to the disease.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing protective face mask and gloves waits for the food distribution organized by the Sant'Egidio Community at San Gaudenzio parish during the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy, March 23, 2020. REUTERS

World’s largest glove maker sees shortage amid virus fight

A pregnant woman wears a protective face mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as she came out from Suvarnabhumi Airport at Bangkok, Thailand March 20, 2020. Reuters

Shielding the foetus from the coronavirus

Abbott Laboratories’ global headquarters in Abbott Park, Illinois is seen in an undated handout photo. REUTERS/Handout via Abbott Laboratories

US firm says its test can detect coronavirus in minutes

Rajesh Babu, a police officer, shows a helmet depicting coronavirus, as he requests commuters to stay at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease, in Chennai, India. REUTERS

What we don’t yet know about the coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Test tube with coronavirus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020. Reuters

China to replace test kits deemed defective by Spain

FILE PHOTO: Founder and Chairman of Chinese internet giant Alibaba Jack Ma gives a speech at Paris' high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech, in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Jack Ma sends 30,000 test kits

The normally-crowded Place de la Concorde in Paris is vacant on Mar 20, 2020. France, with one of the world’s best health care systems, is facing its severest test ever, and whether it succeeds will say much about the ultimate adequacy of a well-funded, well-equipped, and broadly accessible national treatment plan. The New York Times

For France, coronavirus tests a vaunted health care system

70% testing facilities yet to work

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.