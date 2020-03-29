Novartis CEO: Malaria drug is biggest hope against coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Mar 2020 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 03:33 PM BdST
Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said his Sandoz generics unit's malaria, lupus and arthritis drug hydroxychloroquine is the company's biggest hope against the coronavirus, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Novartis has pledged to donate 130 million doses and is supporting clinical trials needed before the medicine, which US President Donald Trump also has been promoting, can be approved for use against the coronavirus.
Other companies including Bayer and Teva have also agreed to donate hydroxychloroquine or similar drugs, while Gilead Sciences is testing its experimental drug remdesivir against coronavirus.
"Pre-clinical studies in animals as well as the first data from clinical studies show that hydroxychloroquine kills the coronavirus," Narasimhan told the newspaper. "We're working with Swiss hospitals on possible treatment protocols for the clinical use of the drug, but it's too early to say anything definitively."
He said the company is currently looking for additional active drug ingredients to make more hydroxychloroquine, should clinical trials be successful.
Narasimhan said three other Novartis drugs - Jakavi for cancer, multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya and fever drug Ilaris - are being studied for their effect on complications related to COVID-19, the newspaper reported. This follows separate efforts to re-purpose drugs made by companies including Roche and Sanofi to treat complications related to the disease.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- World’s largest glove maker sees shortage as coronavirus fight spikes
- Shielding the foetus from the coronavirus
- Abbott wins US approval for test that can detect coronavirus in minutes
- What we don’t yet know about the coronavirus
- Chinese firm to replace exported coronavirus test kits deemed defective by Spain
- Jack Ma sends 30,000 coronavirus test kits to Bangladesh
- For France, coronavirus tests a vaunted health care system
- Seven of 10 facilities designated for coronavirus testing not in operation
- British firm says antibody test is being validated
- World Health Organization says countries need to use lock-down time to attack coronavirus
Most Read
- Akij Group’s virus hospital plan faces protests
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- No new coronavirus cases in Bangladesh as four more recover
- KPMG Chairman Bill Michael tests positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh extends ban on all passenger flights, bar those from China, to April 7
- A single gesture behind Trump fuels an online conspiracy theory
- Pregnant scientist develops India's first Covid-19 testing kit
- What we don’t yet know about the coronavirus
- Italy coronavirus death toll surges past 10,000; lockdown extension likely