Bangladesh bringing coronavirus test kits, PPEs from China
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2020 09:45 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 09:45 PM BdST
The government is bringing coronavirus test kits and personal protective equipment or PPE from China, the country that has been hailed for containing the outbreak after the disease originated there.
China had readied 10,000 kits and as many PPEs at the request of Bangladesh, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Saturday.
“These will arrive any time by chartered flight,” he said. Private firms were also trying to import the kits and PPEs.
He said the government kept open air connectivity with only the UK, Thailand, Hong Kong and China for urgency. “Anyone can take these routes for urgent work,” he said.
Health Minister Zahid Malik said the government was trying to bring experts from China’s Wuhan, where the disease originated, to train doctors and nurses.
“They can also tell us about the lack of equipment.”
