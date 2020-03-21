Bangladesh bringing coronavirus test kits, PPEs from China

China had readied 10,000 kits and as many PPEs at the request of Bangladesh, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Saturday.

“These will arrive any time by chartered flight,” he said. Private firms were also trying to import the kits and PPEs.

The government cancelled holidays of all its employees involved in essential services, such as police, health services and foreign services, according to the minister.

He said the government kept open air connectivity with only the UK, Thailand, Hong Kong and China for urgency. “Anyone can take these routes for urgent work,” he said.

Health Minister Zahid Malik said the government was trying to bring experts from China’s Wuhan, where the disease originated, to train doctors and nurses.

“They can also tell us about the lack of equipment.”