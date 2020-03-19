Home > Health

Shops, public transport ordered closed in Madaripur’s Shibchar to stem coronavirus spread

  Madaripur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Mar 2020 06:56 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 06:56 PM BdST

The local authorities in Madaripur’s Shibchar Upazila have ordered all shops, business entities and public transports shut to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The order, effective from Thursday evening, will exclude shops of essential goods like groceries and medicines, Upazila Executive Officer Md Asaduzzaman said.

 

More to follow

