Shops, public transport ordered closed in Madaripur’s Shibchar to stem coronavirus spread
Madaripur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Mar 2020 06:56 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 06:56 PM BdST
The local authorities in Madaripur’s Shibchar Upazila have ordered all shops, business entities and public transports shut to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The order, effective from Thursday evening, will exclude shops of essential goods like groceries and medicines, Upazila Executive Officer Md Asaduzzaman said.
More to follow
