Nine Bangladeshis in isolation with coronavirus-like symptoms: IEDCR

Among the three patients diagnosed with the infection in the country, two are free of the virus, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR said.

IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora disclosed the latest developments on the coronavirus situation at a media briefing on Saturday.

Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8 after two men and a woman tested positive for the infection.

Among them, two had recently come back from Italy while the other patient is a relative of one of the returnees.

All three were admitted to a hospital for treatment with one of them returning home on Friday after recovery.

"Two of the three patients diagnosed with covid-19 are now free of the virus," said Flora.

"The other individual underwent a test and the result came back negative. Another test will be performed after 24 hours and if it returns a negative result then the patient will be discharged."

No new cases of the virus have been detected in the country, according to the IEDCR director.

The IEDCR 3,686 calls on its hotline in the last 24 hours, among which 3,603 were related to the coronavirus, said Flora.

"We have received and tested 211 samples in the last 24 hours but we didn't find the presence of the virus in any of them."