Home > Health

Nine Bangladeshis in isolation with coronavirus-like symptoms: IEDCR

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Mar 2020 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 03:10 PM BdST

Nine people are currently in isolation at different hospitals after showing symptoms of the coronavirus or covid-19 infection with four others in institutional quarantine, according to the government's disease control agency.

Among the three patients diagnosed with the infection in the country, two are free of the virus, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR said.

IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora disclosed the latest developments on the coronavirus situation at a media briefing on Saturday.

Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8 after two men and a woman tested positive for the infection.

Among them, two had recently come back from Italy while the other patient is a relative of one of the returnees.

All three were admitted to a hospital for treatment with one of them returning home on Friday after recovery.

"Two of the three patients diagnosed with covid-19 are now free of the virus," said Flora.

"The other individual underwent a test and the result came back negative. Another test will be performed after 24 hours and if it returns a negative result then the patient will be discharged."

No new cases of the virus have been detected in the country, according to the IEDCR director.

The IEDCR 3,686 calls on its hotline in the last 24 hours, among which 3,603 were related to the coronavirus, said Flora.

"We have received and tested 211 samples in the last 24 hours but we didn't find the presence of the virus in any of them."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Coronavirus alert: How effective is it?

Bangladeshi patients in trouble for India visa ban

A child wearing a face mask sits in a shopping trolley inside a shop, as the country is hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China March 1, 2020. Reuters

Children with COVID-19 show milder symptom pattern: study

Schoolchildren wash their hands during an activity for the upcoming Global Handwashing Day in Lima October 12, 2009. Reuters

Why soap works

Virus patient returns home after recovery

Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS

US waives tariffs on some Chinese medical products

Coronavirus patients are improving: minister

FILE -- A health worker puts on gloves during a demonstration of protective equipment training used for the Coronavirus, at a hospital in Northridge, Calif, March 3, 2020. When the head of the World Health Organization said this week that the new coronavirus's death rate was an estimated 3.4%, the figure seemed to shock both experts and President Donald Trump. (Alex Welsh/The New York Times)

How deadly is coronavirus?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.