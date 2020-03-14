Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus cases from Germany, Italy

One of the new patients is a returnee from Germany while the other is from Italy, Health Minister Zahid Malik told a press conference at state guesthouse Padma in Dhaka on Saturday night.

“We had three coronavirus patients. They are doing well and two of them have already been released. We will release the other as well,” Malik said.

“Meanwhile, we’ve detected infections in two more patients. We’ve kept them at a hospital. They are being given all necessary treatment,” he added.

The new patients, both Bangladeshi citizens, had quarantined themselves after returning home, according to the health minister.

The authorities conducted the tests on them after they had fallen ill, he said. They were taken to the hospital after the results came out earlier on Saturday, he added.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of the government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR, said earlier in the day that nine people were in isolation in hospitals after showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Four others were in institutional quarantine, she said.

Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8 after two men and a woman tested positive for the infection.

Among them, two came back from Italy while the other patient is a relative of one of the returnees.

Two of them were free of the virus, Flora said, citing tests. The other patient was awaiting results of a second test after the result of the first one came back negative.

The IEDCR received 3,686 calls on its hotline in the 24 hours to Saturday noon, among which 3,603 were related to the coronavirus, said Flora.

It tested 211 samples in the 24 hours but did not find the presence of the virus in any of them, she said.