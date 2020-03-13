Kremlin, worried by coronavirus, tells journalists who cover Putin to stay away if they feel unwell
Published: 13 Mar 2020 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2020 04:27 PM BdST
The Kremlin on Friday told journalists who cover President Vladimir Putin to stay away from official events if they felt unwell as a precautionary measure to protect Kremlin staff from the coronavirus.
Moscow says it has officially recorded 34 cases of coronavirus. It says nobody has died from the virus in Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Putin’s own medical care arrangements were of an extraordinary high level and that he was working at full capacity.
Peskov, when asked, declined to say whether Putin had taken a coronavirus test.
A Russian lawmaker ignored Russia’s coronavirus self-isolation rules earlier this week to attend a parliamentary session where Putin gave a speech.
Peskov said he was confident however that Putin had not had any contact with the lawmaker.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- How to reduce your vulnerability to coronavirus -- when sleeping: doctor
- Kremlin, worried by coronavirus, tells journalists who cover Putin to stay away if they feel unwell
- Bangladeshi coronavirus patient returns home after recovery
- US excludes some Chinese medical products from tariffs
- Coronavirus patients are 'improving'; no new cases detected: health minister
- How deadly is coronavirus? What we know and what we don’t
- World Health Organization describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic
- Govt allocates Tk 500m for health services to tackle coronavirus
- Two Bangladeshi patients recover from coronavirus infection, no new cases detected: IEDCR
- What you need to know about the coronavirus today
Most Read
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Two jailed in Bangladesh for selling ‘coronavirus vaccine’
- Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh's first expressway
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus
- Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait will extend visa for Bangladeshis: Momen
- Canada's Trudeau self-isolates as wife is tested for coronavirus
- Merkel gives Germans a hard truth about the coronavirus
- Rois Uddin dropped from Independence Award list
- Hasina to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway Thursday
- India reports first coronavirus death