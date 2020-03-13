How to reduce your vulnerability to coronavirus -- when sleeping: doctor

Dr Bruce L Davidson, a pulmonary physician and researcher in Seattle and an expert in respiratory transmission of infection shares how this can happen, and what can be done about it, reports CNN.

Coronavirus infects cells below the voice box, in the airways and deep in the lungs, unlike flu viruses which start with nose and throat. Other than via tiny particles inhaled in air, coronavirus reaches those cells via fluid in the nose or throat that sneaks past the voice box (this is called aspiration) and slides down the windpipe, or trachea.

Studies have shown that at least half of normal people -- young, middle-aged, elderly -- aspirate at night during sleep. By the end of a week, probably all have. After taking a sleeping pill or a couple beers or shots -- and sleeping more deeply -- the chance of aspiration is even higher. And as people age, ordinary swallowing often becomes less well coordinated.

If someone have lung damage from smoking, swallowing saliva, which everyone do while sleeping, can deliver even more aspirated throat contents into the lungs. The amount of fluid aspirated during sleep is enough to cause pneumonia -- in fact, it's how most pneumonia occurs.

But no one wakes up with pneumonia every morning as most of the human noses and throats carry safe bacteria, not microbes like coronavirus that can cause pneumonia. Also, the deep lung has some cells that kill microbes that arrive there.

Lastly, healthy people have a robust system for transporting the aspirated viruses and bacteria up the windpipes and dropping it in the esophagus, where it is swallowed and begins to be digested with the saliva. Some people get mild diarrhea from this virus because it can infect cells in the gut, too.

Getting sick from coronavirus likely depends on the relative weights of two factors: vulnerability to lung infection, and how many coronaviruses get into the lung. A vulnerable person, with lungs or airway function impaired by years of smoking, or persistent asthma, or immune compromise from drugs or disease, is more at risk from even a small number of viruses.

Healthy, non-vulnerable people are more likely to resist and "clear" a small number of viruses, or maybe just get a little sick, after chance contact from an infected person -- but they would still be susceptible if they are exposed to a higher amount.

To limit the personal exposure to coronavirus, one should move away from people breathing on their face, avoid indoor close gatherings of people, and stand some feet away even when outside, said Dr Davidson.

“Dress warmly so you can seek blowing air, even when it's cold. Don't spend long in a poorly ventilated rest room where someone may have coughed hard moments ago.”

“Be extra careful if you are a vulnerable person. Sufficient masks must be made readily available for hospitals, clinics and other caregivers. Everyone else, meanwhile, should use avoidance to minimize virus particles deposited near your face,” he said.

And since many people may well have been exposed anyhow, they should remove any coronavirus already around their your nose and throat, the doctor said.

“Wash your hands and face well with soap and warm water, including -- on a finger -- a quarter-inch into each nostril. Then gently blow your nose. DON'T use those irrigating devices, like neti pots, that might force virus further inside! Brush your teeth and tongue, swish and spit, and gargle once or twice with an antiseptic mouthwash.”

The key is to minimise the virus burden around and inside one’s face before going to sleep.

“Limit sedation before sleep during an epidemic. If you use a device at night for sleep apnea, make sure it remains away from where people could cough, sneeze and breathe on it, and clean it regularly,” he suggested.

“That is how to minimise exposing your lungs to any lurking coronavirus dosage you might encounter.”