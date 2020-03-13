Home > Health

Bangladeshi coronavirus patient returns home after recovery

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Mar 2020 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2020 01:15 PM BdST

A Bangladeshi coronavirus patient, who was among the first confirmed cases of the infection in the country, has returned home after recovery, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.

IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora announced the development at a media briefing on Friday.

Bangladesh reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus infection in two men and a woman on Mar 8. Among them, two had recently come home from Italy while the other is a relative of one of the returnees.

The patients were subjected to another round of testing for the virus with two of them returning negative results, said Flora.

One of them was subsequently released in accordance with health guidelines, which stipulate that a patient can be discharged from hospital if he/she tests negative for the virus twice, she added.

The other patient has also recovered enough to be discharged but is yet to be released as members of the individual's family are self-quarantining themselves, according to the IEDCR.

The third patient is yet to test negative for the infection and is still believed to be carrying the virus, said Flora.

Although eight suspected coronavirus patients are being kept in 'isolation' at different hospitals around the country, no new cases of the novel coronavirus infection have been detected, according to the IEDCR director.  

The virus was also detected in five Bangladeshi migrants in Singapore, two in the United Arab Emirates and two in Italy.

Among the expatriates diagnosed in Singapore, four have fully recovered from the infection and returned home, according to the IEDCR. But one of them remains in critical condition.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS

US waives tariffs on some Chinese medical products

Coronavirus patients are improving: minister

FILE -- A health worker puts on gloves during a demonstration of protective equipment training used for the Coronavirus, at a hospital in Northridge, Calif, March 3, 2020. When the head of the World Health Organization said this week that the new coronavirus's death rate was an estimated 3.4%, the figure seemed to shock both experts and President Donald Trump. (Alex Welsh/The New York Times)

How deadly is coronavirus?

WHO calls coronavirus outbreak ‘pandemic’

Tk 500m to tackle coronavirus

Two patients recover from virus

A visitor wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), takes photos of early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan, Mar 11, 2020. REUTERS

What you need to know about coronavirus

Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 22, 2019. REUTERS

Gates, other charities pledge $125m to fight virus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.