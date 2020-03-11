Govt allocates Tk 500m for health services to tackle coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2020 06:51 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 07:10 PM BdST
The government has allocated Tk 500 million for health services to prevent the spread of coronavirus after the detection of the first cases in Bangladesh.
The finance ministry informed the Directorate General of Health Services about the allocation on Wednesday in response to the directorate’s request for Tk 1 billion.
The money from the fund set aside for unexpected expenditure management in the revised budget of 2019-20 will be used to launch or extend coronavirus-related health services.
Most of the fund, over Tk 455 million, is for purchase of equipment. The rest will be used to raise public awareness and buy chemical re-agents.
