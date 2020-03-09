No new coronavirus cases detected in last 24 hours, says IEDCR

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research's Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora made the disclosure at a media briefing on Monday.

According to Flora, the IEDCR received 509 phone calls on its hotline in the last 24 hours since the country confirmed its first three cases of the infection Sunday. Among these, 489 calls were regarding the coronavirus, she said.

"We've tested the specimens of four people but we didn't detect the virus in any one of them. So that means the number of confirmed cases still stands at three."

The IEDCR on Sunday announced that three Bangladeshis -- two men and a woman -- had contracted the novel virus, the first confirmed cases in the country. Among them, the two men had recently returned from Italy, a country reeling from a severe outbreak of the virus. The woman is a relative of one of the returnees.

Flora urged people returning from countries where the virus is prevalent to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days even if they do not show any symptom.

Requesting the cooperation of relatives in this matter, she said: "Relatives must also remain alert during these 14 days of home quarantine. If the potential patient leaves the house accidentally, he or she must be reminded of the quarantine."