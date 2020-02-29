Bangladesh hospitals have a day without dengue patient after 11 months

The Directorate General of Health Services made the announcement on Friday after

receiving data from 41 government and private hospitals.

The country had no dengue patient in the hospitals for the last time on Mar 31 last year.

An outbreak in the next few months claimed at least 179 lives, according to the government that reviewed 276 fatal cases reported by the hospitals.

The number of dengue patients hospitalised last year crossed 100,000 and the related figures broke all previous records.

As many as 241 people have been hospitalised with dengue so far this year, but Ayesha Akter, an assistant director at the health directorate said the authorities of Dhaka city, the epicentre of the outbreak, needed to be cautious to prevent another outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease this year.