Home > Health

New coronavirus cases in mainland China fall to lowest since January

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Feb 2020 10:27 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2020 10:27 AM BdST

Mainland China had 327 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the country's National Health Commission said on Friday, down from 433 cases a day earlier and the lowest since Jan 23.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 78,824.

China's central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, had 318 new confirmed cases, down from 409 cases a day earlier and the lowest since Jan 24.

Excluding Hubei, mainland China reported just nine new cases on Thursday, down from 24 a day earlier.

The provincial capital of Wuhan reported 313 confirmed cases, down from 383 a day earlier and the lowest since Jan 26.

The death toll in mainland China reached 2,788 as of the end of Thursday, up by 44 from the previous day.

Hubei reported 41 new deaths on Thursday, while in Wuhan, 28 people died.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A woman wearing a face mask walks near the Hankou Customs House in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 27, 2020. REUTERS

New virus cases in mainland China fall

Medical workers in protective suits attend to patients at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Centre, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 5, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Good and bad news about coronavirus

A security guard wearing a face mask is seen at the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, Feb 27, 2020. REUTERS

The asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus

Three-level alert system to prevent coronavirus spread

Vigor Liu in her home in Beijing on Feb 11, 2020. As China deals with the vicious epidemic that has sickened nearly 80,000 people and killed more than 2,600, pregnant women like Liu say the country’s already overburdened health care system has started to leave them behind. The New York Times

Coronavirus shakes China’s expecting mothers

FILE -- A glass of milk is poured in New York, Nov. 9, 2005. Milk and juice are not as needed as you might think but there are reasons to question an expert panel’s recommendations for children. (Tony Cenicola/The New York Times) 

Milk, juice not as needed as you think

Coronavirus no longer in 'pandemic' category: WHO

A train attendant waits to check passengers at the entrance of a nearly deserted railway station in Beijing, Feb 14, 2020. The New York Times

Fears of coronavirus pandemic rise

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.