New coronavirus cases in mainland China fall to lowest since January
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Feb 2020 10:27 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2020 10:27 AM BdST
Mainland China had 327 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the country's National Health Commission said on Friday, down from 433 cases a day earlier and the lowest since Jan 23.
That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 78,824.
China's central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, had 318 new confirmed cases, down from 409 cases a day earlier and the lowest since Jan 24.
Excluding Hubei, mainland China reported just nine new cases on Thursday, down from 24 a day earlier.
The provincial capital of Wuhan reported 313 confirmed cases, down from 383 a day earlier and the lowest since Jan 26.
The death toll in mainland China reached 2,788 as of the end of Thursday, up by 44 from the previous day.
Hubei reported 41 new deaths on Thursday, while in Wuhan, 28 people died.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Most coronavirus cases are mild. That’s good and bad news
- They were infected with the coronavirus. They never showed signs
- Bangladesh designs three-level alert system to stop coronavirus outbreak
- ‘I felt like crying’: Coronavirus shakes China’s expecting mothers
- Milk and juice are not as needed as you might think
- WHO says no longer uses ‘pandemic’ category, but virus still emergency
- With 4 deaths in Iran and more on 3 continents, fears of coronavirus pandemic rise
- ‘No more hugging, no more kissing.’ At home in Hong Kong with 2 front-line doctors
- Coronavirus to be big topic for G20 as China reports uptick in cases
- To prevent next coronavirus, stop the wildlife trade, conservationists say
Most Read
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- As India counts the dead, questions swirl about police response
- Bangladeshi girl studying at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
- India evacuates 23 Bangladeshi nationals from virus-hit Wuhan
- Bangladesh energy regulator raises retail power prices by 5.3%
- Not inviting India to Mujib Barsha celebrations will be ungrateful: Awami League
- Jute Minister Gazi is not suffering from novel coronavirus infection: IEDCR
- Child among three dead in Eskaton garage fire
- Don’t let mosquito eat into vote: Hasina to mayors