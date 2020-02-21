Home > Health

‘No more hugging, no more kissing.’ At home in Hong Kong with 2 front-line doctors

>> Tiffany May, The New York Times

Published: 21 Feb 2020 02:24 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2020 02:24 PM BdST

Previous Next
Eunice Chan, a physician in Hong Kong, removes her face mask only to shower, eat and drink.

At dinner time, when her three daughters, ages 7, 9 and 12, gather around the dining table, she takes her meal in another room.

“There’s no more hugging, no more kissing,” she said. “This is especially difficult for my youngest daughter.”

Her self-imposed isolation is not unwarranted. In Hong Kong, there have been two deaths and 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. And the semiautonomous Chinese city shares a porous border with the mainland, where 104 people on average have died of the disease every day since Feb. 1.

The whole city is on edge. Medical experts have implored residents to wash their hands regularly and to wear surgical masks in public, resulting in a run on supplies and long lines outside pharmacies.

But the risks, and anxieties, in the Chan household are particularly high. Both Eunice Chan, 44, and her husband, Dr Pierre Chan, 43, have taken extraordinary measures to treat their patients and protect their family.

Pierre Chan, a gastroenterologist at a public hospital and a member of Hong Kong’s legislature, this month examined five patients infected with the coronavirus.

Though he was wearing full protective gear and his hospital did not require him to go into quarantine, he slept on the floor of his office for 14 days to avoid the possibility of infecting his daughters and his in-laws.

Drs Eunice and Pierre Chan wear masks at home in Hong Kong, China on Feb 18, 2020. The New York Times

Drs Eunice and Pierre Chan wear masks at home in Hong Kong, China on Feb 18, 2020. The New York Times

“I don’t dare go home,” he said. “I don’t even dare to go into hotels. You never know: I could be asymptomatic. Maybe a tiny bit of the virus got onto my clothes.

“You don’t want to affect your family under any circumstances,” he added.

Both were young physicians during the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, in the early 2000s. That crisis eventually sickened 386 medical workers in the city, killing four doctors, a nurse and three assistants.

But they said they worried more about the current outbreak than they did about SARS.

“Back then, there was no situation like this,” Eunice Chan said. “The government has created an air of mistrust.”

That mistrust has resulted in thousands of medical workers striking to pressure the government to close the border and prevent mainland Chinese from entering the city; protesters setting fire to fever clinics and quarantine centres; and a shortage of toilet paper after a rumour spread through the city that supplies would be restricted.

SARS, they said, instilled in them an understanding of how easily epidemic infections can spread and how quickly life in the city can be upended by an outbreak. It also gave them an appreciation of how simple measures can be lifesaving.

“We witnessed the aftermath of SARS. We have seen people die,” Pierre Chan said. “Now, I know to be afraid.”

When he returned home Sunday from his self-imposed quarantine, his daughters presented him with a drawing of him, bedecked with pink hearts and soccer balls.

“I was so happy to be back home,” he said.

But he kept his mask on, and he stopped himself from hugging them.

© 2020 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A man checks the temperature on a street in Qibao, an old river town on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 19, 2020. Picture taken February 19, 2020. REUTERS

China reports uptick in coronavirus cases

A man holds a pangolin at a wild animal rescue centre in Cuc Phuong, outside Hanoi, Vietnam Sept 12, 2016. REUTERS

Stop the wildlife trade: conservationists

IEDCR warns against coronavirus rumours

Japan plans HIV drug trials for coronavirus

Cruise ship MS Westerdam is seen at dock in the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia Feb 17, 2020. REUTERS/Clare Baldwin

Cambodia’s coronavirus complacency may exact a global toll

FILE PHOTO: A passenger wearing a mask stands on the deck of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, as the vessel's passengers continue to be tested for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 13, 2020. REUTERS

70 more cases on virus-hit ship

A worker in protective suit lifts a suitcase from a bus amid snow to help transport novel coronavirus patients outside a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 15, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Coronavirus still an emergency for China: WHO

Patients wait to see doctors at No 9 Hospital in Wuhan, China, on Thursday, Jan 23, 2020, where the medical staff are all wearing heavily protective clothing. The New York Times

China’s doctors beg for masks

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.