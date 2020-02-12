Coronavirus patients in Wuhan dance to song about red flowers
With elaborate hand movements and swinging steps, medical staff in full protective body suits, gloves and masks led coronavirus patients at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan in a dance earlier this week to entertain them and keep their spirits up.
"We hope to make the atmosphere more active by taking patients to do some breathing exercises and dancing occasionally," Chen Xiaoyan, chief nurse at Zhongnan hospital of Wuhan University, told the China News Service.
Hundreds of patients were led by medical staff to a square in the hospital on Monday to exercise and dance to a lively Chinese song about red flowers, which some hope will be helpful for their recovery.
Coronavirus patients and medical staff dance to a lively Chinese song about red flowers at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, China in this still frame obtained from video dated Feb 10, 2020. REUTERS
Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei province, has been converting buildings into hospitals to deal with the high number of patients that have contracted the coronavirus.
Hubei is the epicentre of the outbreak and has been under virtual lockdown for weeks. The epidemic has killed more than 1,100 people, all but two in China, and infected more than 44,000.
