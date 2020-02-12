Home > Health

Coronavirus patients in Wuhan dance to song about red flowers

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Feb 2020 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 12:22 PM BdST

Previous Next
With elaborate hand movements and swinging steps, medical staff in full protective body suits, gloves and masks led coronavirus patients at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan in a dance earlier this week to entertain them and keep their spirits up.

"We hope to make the atmosphere more active by taking patients to do some breathing exercises and dancing occasionally," Chen Xiaoyan, chief nurse at Zhongnan hospital of Wuhan University, told the China News Service.

Hundreds of patients were led by medical staff to a square in the hospital on Monday to exercise and dance to a lively Chinese song about red flowers, which some hope will be helpful for their recovery.

Coronavirus patients and medical staff dance to a lively Chinese song about red flowers at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, China in this still frame obtained from video dated Feb 10, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus patients and medical staff dance to a lively Chinese song about red flowers at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, China in this still frame obtained from video dated Feb 10, 2020. REUTERS

"Patients may be in a bad mood with the unfamiliar environment after being admitted to the hospital. Besides, there are so many patients living together, so they may feel nervous and spend a long time in bed," Chen added, explaining the reason for the group activity.

Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei province, has been converting buildings into hospitals to deal with the high number of patients that have contracted the coronavirus.

Hubei is the epicentre of the outbreak and has been under virtual lockdown for weeks. The epidemic has killed more than 1,100 people, all but two in China, and infected more than 44,000.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

No coronavirus symptom in China returnee: IEDCR

Virus death toll jumps to 1,016 in China

SeekMed: A unique digital medical solution

A woman prays while wearing a face mask at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand Feb 8, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus: Report on 138 cases reveals disturbing details

Medical workers in protective suits are seen at the Wuhan Parlour Convention Centre, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Feb 7, 2020. REUTERS

US hospitals brace for coronavirus

Some people ride the MTR train in Hong Kong wearing masks on Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020. The death toll and the number of coronavirus infections continued to soar in China, according to official data released early Friday. (Billy HC Kwok/The New York Times)

How to survive in an outbreak

Singapore raises virus alert to SARS level

Workers are seen on a production line manufacturing protective suits and masks at a factory of a medical equipment maker in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China January 27, 2020. Picture taken January 27, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS.

WHO warns of coronavirus protective equipment shortage

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.