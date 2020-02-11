China returnee transferred to Dhaka from Rangpur shows no coronavirus symptom: IEDCR

The 30-year-old Bangladeshi student was kept in isolation at a hospital in the capital as part of precaution, Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of the government’s disease control wing IEDCR told a news conference on Tuesday.

The student was admitted to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital’s Corona Unit after he landed in Dhaka from China on Sunday.

Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of IEDCR, giving updates at a media briefing on Wednesday on the health condition of Bangladeshis evacuated from China amid a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

“He hasn’t shown any coronavirus symptom. The tests we’ve conducted until now haven’t shown respiratory problem,” Flora said.

The patient has improved under intensive care but was feeling pain in his legs, according to the IEDCR chief.

“He is doing better and may return home very soon,” she said.

The IEDCR was waiting for results of coronavirus tests on the patient for confirmation, she added.

Previously, another China returnee was admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. But the patient did not show any symptoms of coronavirus, according to the IEDCR.