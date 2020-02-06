Home > Health

Don’t get misled, panicked by coronavirus rumours on social media: IEDCR director

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Feb 2020 04:05 AM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2020 04:05 AM BdST

Previous Next
Rumours about the new coronavirus are spreading on social media in Bangladesh amid a deadly outbreak in China, the chief of the government’s disease control agency has said.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR, has urged the people not to get confused or panicked by the rumours.

“Rumours are spreading on social media about many types of treatment. But no specific treatment for the disease is available just yet. So, the people must not get confused or panicked by such publications,” she said while briefing the media at the institute in Dhaka on Wednesday on the steps to reduce the risks of an outbreak.

The IEDCR conducted tests on 43 patients but no one was found to be carrying the virus, she said.

The institute, the sole provider of the coronavirus test in the country, is also sending samples from the patients to the World Health Organization for confirmation.

The authorities brought back 312 Bangladeshis from China’s Wuhan, a city in the epicentre of the outbreak, on Saturday.

As many as 11 of the evacuees, including a child with fever and his family members, have been kept at the Combined Military Hospital and three others at the Kurmitola General Hospital for flu-like symptoms that are similar to those of coronavirus, Flora said.

The rest of the returnees have been quarantined at Ashkona Hajj Camp.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Masks and hand sanitizer are laid out on a tray at the health centre in Ivalo, Finland January 24, 2020. On Thursday, two tourists visiting Finland from Wuhan, China went to the health centre, seeking treatment for flu-like symptoms. The tourists are suspected of being infected with the coronavirus. Lehtikuva/Tarmo Lehtosalo via REUTERS

WHO: ‘no effective’ coronavirus treatment

Strawberry farmer Li Zimin poses for a picture in a greenhouse at his farm where sales have been severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, Feb 4, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus may spread even without symptoms: Experts

An experimental vaccine against the AIDS virus in Soshanguve, South Africa in November, 2016. The New York Times

Another HIV vaccine fails trial

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Sanofi is pictured during the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, Apr 30, 2019. REUTERS

Sanofi investigated over epilepsy drug

FILE PHOTO: Workers labour at the construction site of the new Huoshenshan Hospital, a makeshift hospital for treating patients of the new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Jan 30, 2020. Picture taken Jan 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Coronavirus: What happens in a city lockdown?

Citizens wait for medical attention at a hospital in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak, Jan 28, 2020. It is nearly impossible to get the care they need to treat, or even diagnose, the coronavirus, say residents at the crisis’ centre. (Chris Buckley/The New York Times)

Coronavirus looks like a pandemic, experts say

Medical workers inspect the CT (computed tomography) scan image of a patient at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University following an outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Flu, HIV drugs cocktail ‘helping’ fight coronavirus

Travelers at John F Kennedy International Airport, which is served by Delta, in New York on Friday, Jan 31, 2020. In reaction to the novel coronavirus that was deemed a public health emergency by the World Health Organization, the Trump administration will put into place temporary travel restrictions that will bar entry into the United States by any foreign national who has traveled to China in the past 14 days, administration officials announced on Friday. (Johnny Milano/The New York Times)

Coronavirus: How bad will it get?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.