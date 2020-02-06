$675 million needed to fight new coronavirus outbreak: WHO
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2020 02:39 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2020 02:39 PM BdST
The international community has launched a $675 million preparedness and response plan covering the months of February through to April 2020 in order to fight further spread of the new coronavirus outbreak in China and globally, according to the World Health Organization or WHO.
“My biggest worry is that there are countries today who do not have the systems in place to detect people who have contracted with the virus, even if it were to emerge,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“Urgent support is needed to bolster weak health systems to detect, diagnose and care for people with the virus, to prevent further human to human transmission and protect health workers.”
World scientists and disease experts had earlier said that the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak could soon be declared a pandemic.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- $675 million needed to fight new coronavirus outbreak: WHO
- Myth busters: WHO issues advice for public on novel coronavirus
- Don’t get misled, panicked by coronavirus rumours on social media: IEDCR director
- WHO: ‘no known effective’ treatments for new coronavirus
- Even without symptoms, Wuhan coronavirus may spread, experts fear
- Another HIV vaccine fails a trial, disappointing researchers
- Sanofi investigated over epilepsy drug linked to birth defects
- Coronavirus to extreme weather: What happens in a city lockdown?
- Wuhan coronavirus looks increasingly like a pandemic, experts say
- Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors
Most Read
- Singer Mita Haque among 20 individuals to be honoured with Ekushey Padak
- Foreign workers in Bangladesh dodge Tk 120bn in annual taxes: TIB
- Zia, Ershad are not sons of the soil, says Hasina
- Three businessmen from S Korea, Malaysia contract coronavirus after Singapore conference
- US Senate acquits Trump, ending historic trial
- WHO: ‘no known effective’ treatments for new coronavirus
- Govt to use self-governed agencies’ surplus funds as Bill passes
- Trump-Pelosi showdown at US Congress turns brittle
- Extended holiday for Chinese workers may hamper Padma Bridge construction: Quader
- Two cruise ships ordered into quarantine as virus death toll nears 500