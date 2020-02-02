Eight Bangladeshi evacuees from Wuhan ‘stable’ in Dhaka hospitals
Published: 02 Feb 2020 07:31 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 07:31 PM BdST
The eight Bangladeshi evacuees from China’s Wuhan who were hospitalised in Dhaka with fever, a symptom similar to coronavirus infection, are in “stable condition”, the authorities have said.
“Their body temperature is alright. They are stable,” Mushtuq Husain, a former chief scientific officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR, told bdnews24.com on Sunday.
The government is consulting him for the evacuation and isolation of the returnees from Wuhan to avoid the spread of the new virus that has claimed over 300 lives with the first death outside China reported on Sunday.
The authorities were awaiting reports of blood tests on the hospitalised Wuhan returnees, Mushtuq said.
Lt Col ABM Belayet Hossain, a doctor and assistant director at the Kurmitola General Hospital, said the evacuees admitted to the hospital had no problem on Sunday. “They are doing well,” he said.
The eight were among 312 Bangladeshis flown back from Wuhan.
The authorities sent seven of them to the Kurmitola hospital and the other to the Combined Military Hospital after health workers at the airport detected fever. The nurse’s husband and a child were allowed to stay at the CMH as she was pregnant.
The rest have been quarantined at Ashkona Hajj Camp near the Dhaka airport. None of them developed symptoms of infection, Mushtuq said.
