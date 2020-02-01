Home > Health

None of two hospitalised China returnees has coronavirus: health directorate

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Feb 2020 01:27 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 01:27 AM BdST

The Chinese national and the Bangladeshi software engineer hospitalised in Dhaka with flu symptoms on return from China have tested negative for coronavirus, the government has said.

The Chinese national has been released from hospital while the Bangladeshi was awaiting the release order, Director General of Health Services Abul Kalam Azad told bdnews24.com on Friday night.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR authorities ran blood tests on the two patients and some other people, but did not find coronavirus, he said.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, a director at the IEDCR, said the test was available at the institute to detect novel coronavirus or nCov, the new virus that has claimed more than 200 lives in China and triggered a global emergency.

The IEDCR is still required to send samples to any laboratory recognised by the World Health Organization for confirmation if the new virus is found in any patient, she added.

The Chinese national was hospitalised on Monday with cold and fever amid the coronavirus scare some days after returning from his homeland. The Bangladeshi was admitted to the hospital from the airport on detection of high body temperature on Tuesday night.

