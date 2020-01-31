Bangladesh sending jet Friday to fly its nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight will depart Dhaka on Friday afternoon, Meerjady Sabrina Flora, a director at the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR, told bdnews24.com late on Thursday night.

On return from Wuhan around midnight, the Bangladeshi nationals will be kept isolated and under observation at the Ashkona Hajj Camp near Shahjalal International Airport, she said.

The flight would ferry back a total of 341 Bangladeshis from the Chinese city, according to Flora.

The government had earlier said the Bangladesh embassy in China was “in touch” with about 400 Bangladeshi students, who have been locked down along with millions in Wuhan.

The embassy also established contact with the Chinese authorities to ensure urgent support for the expatriates in Wuhan, the foreign ministry had said in a statement after the outbreak started.

The embassy has opened a hotline number: +86 178-0111-6005 for the Bangladeshis in Wuhan.