Home > Health

Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jan 2020 05:52 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 06:17 PM BdST

The authorities have admitted a Bangladeshi national with fever and cold to a hospital in Dhaka on return from China where the death toll from the coronavirus which shows similar symptoms has risen to 170.
Related Stories

“We are not saying that he is infected with coronavirus. But he has been kept in an isolation unit as extra precaution,” Director General of Health Services Abul Kalam Azad has told bdnews24.com on Thursday.    

The authorities collected blood sample from the patient and he will be kept at the “isolation unit” until all necessary tests are done, Azad said.

“His body temperature has decreased. There is nothing to be afraid,” he added.

The Bangladeshi patient arrived in Dhaka from Guangzhou, according to Azad.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Tourists from an Air China flight from Beijing wear protective masks as they arrive at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France, Jan 26, 2020. REUTERS

UAE confirms first coronavirus case

‘Stay home for 2 weeks after overseas trip’

Chinese national under watch in Dhaka hospital

Passengers wearing masks arrive at the Tribhuvan International Airport after Nepal confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country, in Kathmandu, Nepal Jan 28, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

China virus death toll passes 100

Zhang Changchun shows a CT scan image of the lungs of her mother, 53-year old patient Yang Zhongyi, who is a highly suspected case of the new coronavirus yet is unable to get tests to confirm due to local hospitals' lack of testing equipment or beds, according to her son Zhang Changchun, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 25, 2020. Picture taken January 25, 2020. REUTERS

Confusion and lost time

Pictures uploaded to social media on Jan 25, 2020 by the Central Hospital of Wuhan show medical staff attending to patients, in Wuhan, China. THE CENTRAL HOSPITAL OF WUHAN VIA WEIBO /via REUTERS

How to stay safe from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Aluvia, an antiviral medicine is seen at a clinic pharmacy in Alexander township, South Africa, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

China testing HIV drug for coronavirus treatment

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.