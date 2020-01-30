Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare

“We are not saying that he is infected with coronavirus. But he has been kept in an isolation unit as extra precaution,” Director General of Health Services Abul Kalam Azad has told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

The authorities collected blood sample from the patient and he will be kept at the “isolation unit” until all necessary tests are done, Azad said.

“His body temperature has decreased. There is nothing to be afraid,” he added.

The Bangladeshi patient arrived in Dhaka from Guangzhou, according to Azad.