Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2020 05:52 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 06:17 PM BdST
The authorities have admitted a Bangladeshi national with fever and cold to a hospital in Dhaka on return from China where the death toll from the coronavirus which shows similar symptoms has risen to 170.
“We are not saying that he is infected with coronavirus. But he has been kept in an isolation unit as extra precaution,” Director General of Health Services Abul Kalam Azad has told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
The authorities collected blood sample from the patient and he will be kept at the “isolation unit” until all necessary tests are done, Azad said.
“His body temperature has decreased. There is nothing to be afraid,” he added.
The Bangladeshi patient arrived in Dhaka from Guangzhou, according to Azad.
