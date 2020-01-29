Home > Health

Two weeks of home quarantine on return from abroad advised to stop coronavirus spread

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jan 2020 03:13 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 03:14 AM BdST

A doctor has advised those returning from abroad to remain isolated at their homes for two weeks from the date of arrival to stop the spread of novel coronavirus as at least a dozen countries have reported patients with over 100 deaths in China.

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU in Dhaka organised a seminar on the new virus on Tuesday.

Dr Md Nazmul Ahsan, who presented a paper on prevention and cure of coronavirus, said people should wash hands regularly with soap and use masks.

While sneezing or coughing, they should cover their face.

The doctor said no one should be in close contact with any coronavirus patient or suspected case as the disease is now believed to have the ability of human-to-human transmission.

“And if someone comes from abroad, they should not go outside unless absolutely necessary for two weeks. They must visit a doctor if they detect the symptoms of the disease,” he said, referring to the 14-day incubation period of the new virus.

The symptoms of the coronavirus infection include fever, cold, sneezing, coughing, body ache, weakness and looseness, according to Dr Shamim Ahmed of chest diseases department.

The doctor said there was no treatment for coronavirus, but the patients can take paracetamol and must eat fluid-based nutritious food.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Kanak Kanti Barua warned that the disease may still spread and cause a disaster in densely populated Bangladesh though no coronavirus has been confirmed yet.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Passengers wearing masks arrive at the Tribhuvan International Airport after Nepal confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country, in Kathmandu, Nepal Jan 28, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

China virus death toll passes 100

Zhang Changchun shows a CT scan image of the lungs of her mother, 53-year old patient Yang Zhongyi, who is a highly suspected case of the new coronavirus yet is unable to get tests to confirm due to local hospitals' lack of testing equipment or beds, according to her son Zhang Changchun, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 25, 2020. Picture taken January 25, 2020. REUTERS

Confusion and lost time

Pictures uploaded to social media on Jan 25, 2020 by the Central Hospital of Wuhan show medical staff attending to patients, in Wuhan, China. THE CENTRAL HOSPITAL OF WUHAN VIA WEIBO /via REUTERS

How to stay safe from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Aluvia, an antiviral medicine is seen at a clinic pharmacy in Alexander township, South Africa, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

China testing HIV drug for coronavirus treatment

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health speaks to the media about the Zika virus in Washington, US, Aug 11, 2016. REUTERS/FILE

Scientists begin work on China virus vaccine

Health workers in protective suits check the condition of a passenger on an airplane that just landed from Changsha, a city in a province neighbouring the centre of coronavirus outbreak Hubei province, in Shanghai, China January 25, 2020. Reuters

Stay alert to coronavirus, says expert

People wearing face masks walk past luxury boutiques in the Sanlitun shopping district in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, Jan 25, 2020. REUTERS

The latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.