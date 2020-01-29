Two weeks of home quarantine on return from abroad advised to stop coronavirus spread

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU in Dhaka organised a seminar on the new virus on Tuesday.

Dr Md Nazmul Ahsan, who presented a paper on prevention and cure of coronavirus, said people should wash hands regularly with soap and use masks.

While sneezing or coughing, they should cover their face.

The doctor said no one should be in close contact with any coronavirus patient or suspected case as the disease is now believed to have the ability of human-to-human transmission.

“And if someone comes from abroad, they should not go outside unless absolutely necessary for two weeks. They must visit a doctor if they detect the symptoms of the disease,” he said, referring to the 14-day incubation period of the new virus.

The symptoms of the coronavirus infection include fever, cold, sneezing, coughing, body ache, weakness and looseness, according to Dr Shamim Ahmed of chest diseases department.

The doctor said there was no treatment for coronavirus, but the patients can take paracetamol and must eat fluid-based nutritious food.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Kanak Kanti Barua warned that the disease may still spread and cause a disaster in densely populated Bangladesh though no coronavirus has been confirmed yet.