Two weeks of home quarantine on return from abroad advised to stop coronavirus spread
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2020 03:13 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 03:14 AM BdST
A doctor has advised those returning from abroad to remain isolated at their homes for two weeks from the date of arrival to stop the spread of novel coronavirus as at least a dozen countries have reported patients with over 100 deaths in China.
The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU in Dhaka organised a seminar on the new virus on Tuesday.
Dr Md Nazmul Ahsan, who presented a paper on prevention and cure of coronavirus, said people should wash hands regularly with soap and use masks.
While sneezing or coughing, they should cover their face.
The doctor said no one should be in close contact with any coronavirus patient or suspected case as the disease is now believed to have the ability of human-to-human transmission.
“And if someone comes from abroad, they should not go outside unless absolutely necessary for two weeks. They must visit a doctor if they detect the symptoms of the disease,” he said, referring to the 14-day incubation period of the new virus.
The symptoms of the coronavirus infection include fever, cold, sneezing, coughing, body ache, weakness and looseness, according to Dr Shamim Ahmed of chest diseases department.
The doctor said there was no treatment for coronavirus, but the patients can take paracetamol and must eat fluid-based nutritious food.
Vice-Chancellor Dr Kanak Kanti Barua warned that the disease may still spread and cause a disaster in densely populated Bangladesh though no coronavirus has been confirmed yet.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?
- China virus death toll passes 100 as US, Canada issue travel warning
- Confusion and lost time: how testing woes slowed China's coronavirus response
- How to protect yourself from coronavirus
- China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus, AbbVie says
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- With Wuhan virus genetic code in hand, scientists begin work on a vaccine
- Bangladesh must stay fully alert to coronavirus: expert
- The latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
- China virus death toll rises to 41, more than 1,300 infected worldwide
Most Read
- Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Coronavirus panic spreads as 2 of a family die from fever in Munshiganj
- Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul
- Sajjadul Hasan named new Biman chairman
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Destiny Group MD Rafiqul Amin jailed for three years
- China virus death toll passes 100 as US, Canada issue travel warning
- Govt announces more perks for officials in Cox’s Bazar, an ‘expensive’ tourist town
- Five die in Moulvibazar shoe store fire