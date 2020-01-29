Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with fever, cold is under observation
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2020 02:10 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 02:10 AM BdST
The Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with fever and cold amid a coronavirus outbreak in his homeland is “doing well, but still under observation as precaution”.
The Directorate General of Health Services has decided to keep him at the hospital for some more days, Director General Abul Kalam Azad said on Tuesday.
“He (patient) has recovered. He wants to return home now,” Azad told an inter-ministerial meeting at the Secretariat in Dhaka.
He told bdnews24.com later that the patient has not been released as part of “precautionary measures”.
“We’ve asked him to stay at the hospital for some more days,” Azad said, adding that results of some medical tests on the patient were not ready.
The Chinese national is not from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, the health DG said.
The health directorate confirmed the development on Monday as airports in Bangladesh have already installed thermal scanners alongside other screening measures for travellers from China in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading.
Since its outbreak in Wuhan, the death toll from the virus in China has risen to 106, prompting countries around the world to step up preventative measures.
According to health experts, the symptoms of the coronavirus virus infection -- which can cause pneumonia in some cases -- include fever, coughing and difficulty with breathing.
The patient in Bangladesh has come from China and has a history of travelling to his native country.
Aside from undergoing thermal screenings for fever, travellers from China are also being given health cards and asked to contact the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR if they have fever within 14 days from the date of arrival. The incubation period of the virus is two weeks.
While a small number of cases have been confirmed in more than 10 countries, linked to people who travelled from Wuhan, no deaths have been reported elsewhere.
Bangladesh is yet to confirm any case of the virus.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?
- China virus death toll passes 100 as US, Canada issue travel warning
- Confusion and lost time: how testing woes slowed China's coronavirus response
- How to protect yourself from coronavirus
- China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus, AbbVie says
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- With Wuhan virus genetic code in hand, scientists begin work on a vaccine
- Bangladesh must stay fully alert to coronavirus: expert
- The latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
- China virus death toll rises to 41, more than 1,300 infected worldwide
Most Read
- Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Coronavirus panic spreads as 2 of a family die from fever in Munshiganj
- Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul
- Sajjadul Hasan named new Biman chairman
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Destiny Group MD Rafiqul Amin jailed for three years
- China virus death toll passes 100 as US, Canada issue travel warning
- Govt announces more perks for officials in Cox’s Bazar, an ‘expensive’ tourist town
- Five die in Moulvibazar shoe store fire