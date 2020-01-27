Home > Health

How to protect yourself from coronavirus

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jan 2020

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread worldwide, causing panic among people. As of Jan 27, the virus has killed 81 people in China and infected more than 2,750 globally, according to Reuters.

With the rising epidemic, it is important to take precautions to protect oneself from contracting the coronavirus.

TEN TIPS TO STAY SAFE FROM CORONAVIRUS

1. Wear gloves before you leave home and keep them on in public spaces.

2. If you must remove your gloves in a social situation, do not touch your face or eyes afterwards. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water before you put your gloves back on.

3. Wash your gloves daily and avoid wearing damp gloves.

4. Put on a mask before leaving home and avoid using the same mask daily. Stay away from crowds and keep distance from individual people.

5. Do not shake hands or hug people.

6. Replace old bathroom and kitchen towels with clean towels and instruct everybody in your home to use their own towels. Regularly wash all towels and make sure to keep them dry.

7. Be mindful of not touching your face and wash your hands immediately after touching any object intended for public use.

8. Do not share spoons or cups. Wash all food and kitchenware thoroughly between meals and avoid restaurants that have poor hygiene practices.

9. Do not buy, slaughter, or consume any live animal or fish until it is known what species was the source of the virus.

10. Keep your home and office well-ventilated.

With details from foreignpolicy.com

WARNING:

