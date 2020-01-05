State minister asks farmers to not use abnormal poultry grower feeds

The state minister for fisheries and livestock asked the farmers to use balanced feeds for the chicken at a programme at the Krishibid Institution in Dhaka on Sunday.

The feeds used by the farmers now are so strong that a chicken gets ready for consumption in only 27 days, a process which earlier took 105 days, according to him.

“Such grower feeds are harmful for humans if they eat these animals [or birds],” the state minister noted.

He expressed suspicion that the local businesses were repacking the feeds after import because “such thing doesn’t happen in other countries”.

Khasru was speaking at the launch of Bangladesh Animal Nutrition Society.