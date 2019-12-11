Strengthen strategy to prevent and eliminate leprosy, says Hasina

“The disease will not lead to disabilities for patients if the symptoms of leprosy are identified at the primary stage. Also, we need to ensure that no new patient gets affected by the disease. We need to create awareness on the issue,” said the prime minister.

She highlighted an area-based leprosy incidence report as the disease is not equally prominent in all places. It is more prevalent in the hill tracts and poorer areas in the northern part of the country, including Nilphamari, she noted.

“We need to focus on the areas where the disease is most prevalent. We need to arrange medical treatment and create awareness. I believe we can make Bangladesh a ‘zero leprosy’ country even before 2030 if we can do that.”

She urged the people not to harbour disdain for leprosy patients but rather ensure they are treated fairly by society and receive proper medical care.

Hasina recalled her own role in supporting leprosy patients after she returned home from exile.

“At times, around 60 leprosy patients would come to me. I don’t know why they came to me but I tried to help them with food and money, whatever I had,” she said.

Leprosy patients would also to come to her Mintu Road residence when she was the leader of the opposition, recalled Hasina.

“In the beginning, no one wanted to go near them to give them food. But they began to help me when I personally went to the patients.”