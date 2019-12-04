Home > Health

India asks states to halt online drug sales

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Dec 2019 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2019 02:55 PM BdST

India's drugs regulator has asked all states to enforce a court directive prohibiting online medicine sales, a senior government official said on Tuesday, raising industry concerns it could disrupt some online businesses.

India is yet to finalise regulations for online drug sales, or e-pharmacies, but the growth of several online sellers such as Medlife, Netmeds, Temasek-backed PharmEasy and Sequoia Capital-backed 1mg has threatened traditional drug-store businesses.

The Delhi High Court in December last year said the government must ensure online sales are prohibited for the time being, as it heard a petition from a doctor who alleged unregulated online sales could lead to abuse of medicines.

K Bangarurajan, a senior official at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), said the federal agency had asked states earlier this year to comply with the court's order, and a reminder had now been issued to all authorities.

"State drug controllers are the regulating authority, they have to implement this ... and if anyone is dealing (in online sales) they need to take action," Bangarurajan told Reuters.

The CDSCO's directive was sent on Nov 28 to all states, according to a copy seen by Reuters. It was not immediately clear what subsequent action states would take.

Sreenidhi Srinivasan, a senior associate at law firm Ikigai Law, said the Delhi court order had raised concerns in the industry and any bans by state drug controllers could hurt online sellers.

Trader groups have protested for years against e-pharmacies, saying they challenge their businesses and could allow medicines to be abused by being sold without proper verification. They also allege e-pharmacies make it easier to use one prescription to buy medicines multiple times.

Steep online discounts have also hit offline businesses, which according to industry estimates recorded $18.4 billion in retail sales in 2018-19. Sales growth has averaged only 8.2% a year since 2015-2016, when sales grew by 12.3%.

"Online retailers have been offering discounts more than our margins," said Yash Aggarwal, legal head of South Chemists and Distributors Association in New Delhi.

Some are not worried, however. Pradeep Dadha, CEO and founder of online e-pharmacy Netmeds, said his firm was complying with all Indian laws and regulations and business was continuing as usual.

"All our partner pharmacies also have the required licences," Dadha said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a chemist shop at a market in Mumbai, India, Jun 24, 2014. REUTERS

India asks states to halt online drug sales

A man uses a vaping device in this illustrative picture. REUTERS

Regulate but don’t ban vaping: Experts

Pouches of fentanyl at a Drug Enforcement Administration laboratory in New York last month. China is taking steps to restrict the flood of the drug into the United States. The New York Times

China cracks down on fentanyl

Number of HIV patients rises in Ctg

Dengue patients top 100,000 in numbers

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk toward the centre of Glasgow, Scotland, Jul 28, 2019. A new programme in Glasgow will give drug users pharmaceutical-grade heroin twice daily in a bid to reduce drug-related deaths. Scotland’s drug death rate is the highest in the European Union. The New York Times

Where the nurse prescribes heroin

11 get Thyrocare scholarship

Representational image. Reuters

Portugal launches world's largest cancer award

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.