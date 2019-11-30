Number of dengue patients hospitalised in Bangladesh in 2019 crosses 100,000
Moinul Hoque Chowdhury, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Nov 2019 02:11 AM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2019 02:11 AM BdST
The hospitals across Bangladesh have treated more than 100,000 dengue patients so far this year with a little over a month to go.
In the 24 hours to 8am on Friday, 73 patients with the mosquito-borne disease were hospitalised, taking the total number this year to 100,021, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
They were among 451 patients still being treated at hospitals, including 251 in Dhaka, the epicentre of the outbreak.
The hospitals have released 99,306 patients after recovery.
After the review, the number of deaths due to dengue reported by the government until Friday was 129 after equalling the record 93 deaths reported in 2000 on Oct 10, according to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research IEDCR.
Dengue fever spread for the first time in the country in 2000. The government figure of patients suffering from dengue was 5,551 that year with 93 among them dying. That was the highest number of deaths due to dengue over the past 19 years.
“The mosquito menace is less intense now, but the disease is still spreading as the patients are still there,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Number of dengue patients hospitalised in Bangladesh in 2019 crosses 100,000
- Where the nurse prescribes heroin
- Eleven students get Thyrocare scholarship of Tk 100,000 each
- Portuguese foundation launches world's largest annual cancer award
- ‘I have a PhD in not having money’
- Let the children play, says Radwan Mujib, as he calls for more open spaces in Dhaka
- Insufficiently active adolescents lowest in Bangladesh, but global risks remain
- Dozens of babies died because of UK hospital failings, report finds
- HC orders charges against second-time offenders in drug adulteration
- The llama as therapist
Most Read
- Dhaka University fails to attract foreign students
- Police shoot dead man who killed two in London stabbing, call it terrorist attack
- Police detain BNP leader ABM Mosharraf
- PDB proposes 23% hike in bulk power prices
- ACC imposes travel ban on BCB director Mahbubul Anam
- Arms suppliers benefit from conflicts in Muslim world: Hasina to Saudi army chief
- Battered in Saudi Arabia, housemaid Hosna returns home
- Default rate on bank debts surges in Bangladesh
- BUET expels 26 students for ragging at residential halls
- Israel says envoy's ‘GOOD LUCK’ to Myanmar for genocide case was a mistake