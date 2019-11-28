Eleven students get Thyrocare scholarship of Tk 100,000 each
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2019 01:43 AM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 01:45 AM BdST
Thyrocare Bangladesh has handed prize money of Tk 100,000 to each to the winners of Thyrocare Niaz Murshed Leadership Award.
Reaz Islam, the founding chairman of Thyrocare Bangladesh and CEO of LR Global, and chess Grandmaster Niaz Murshed, were present at the event at Thyrocare’s office in Dhaka’s Shahzadpur on Wednesday.
Thyrocare is an affiliate of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, a market leader and a trend-setting automated diagnostic laboratory.
It offers collection of blood sample at home and test results via email. Its customer base is growing fast due to its cheap services.
“You can prosper in life only if you can focus on something particular,” he remarked.
Thyrocare will try to sit at least once a month with the winners, he said, assuring them of support to achieve the goals of their lives.
Niaz also said he hoped the winners will overcome all the hurdles on their way.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury had distributed the awards among the winners at an event marking Thyrocare’s fifth anniversary in Bangladesh on Nov 16.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Portuguese foundation launches world's largest annual cancer award
- ‘I have a PhD in not having money’
- Let the children play, says Radwan Mujib, as he calls for more open spaces in Dhaka
- Insufficiently active adolescents lowest in Bangladesh, but global risks remain
- Dozens of babies died because of UK hospital failings, report finds
- HC orders charges against second-time offenders in drug adulteration
- The llama as therapist
- Thyrocare celebrates 5th anniversary, College of American Pathologists accreditation
- To lower insulin prices, WHO will certify generic versions
- Bangladesh bans heartburn drug Ranitidine made with ingredients of two Indian firms
Most Read
- Seven Islamists to die for worst terror attack in Bangladesh
- Holey Artisan verdict: Questions over IS-inspired caps
- Maximum punishment sought for Dhaka cafe attack as tribunal to deliver decision Wednesday
- Malaysia says Islamic State may shift operations to Southeast Asia
- BNP leader Ulfat arrested as police start case against 500 activists over vandalism
- The charges against eight living suspects in Dhaka cafe attack
- Bangladesh woman rescued in Saudi Arabia after alleging torture in video
- Specifics of allegations are still obscure, says Toufique Imrose Khalidi
- Launch services resume at Sadarghat amid strike
- Wife of police officer killed in Dhaka cafe attack speaks of ‘enormous vacuum’