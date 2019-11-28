Eleven students get Thyrocare scholarship of Tk 100,000 each

Reaz Islam, the founding chairman of Thyrocare Bangladesh and CEO of LR Global, and chess Grandmaster Niaz Murshed, were present at the event at Thyrocare’s office in Dhaka’s Shahzadpur on Wednesday.

The award aims to promote and inspire future leaders. The winners are aged between 15 and 18 with exemplary leadership qualification from local schools and colleges. They are also entitled to one-year mentorship sponsored by Thyrocare.

Thyrocare is an affiliate of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, a market leader and a trend-setting automated diagnostic laboratory.

The first and only digitised lab in Bangladesh to achieve the accreditation by the College of American Pathologists or CAP, it is serving over 10,000 customers across Dhaka, Chattogram, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Narayanganj, Rajshahi, Gazipur and Barishal.

It offers collection of blood sample at home and test results via email. Its customer base is growing fast due to its cheap services.

Reaz told the winners of the award at the programme that Thyrocare expected them to set a goal in life and work to achieve it.

“You can prosper in life only if you can focus on something particular,” he remarked.

Thyrocare will try to sit at least once a month with the winners, he said, assuring them of support to achieve the goals of their lives.

He hoped the winners will stand by others as well.

Niaz also said he hoped the winners will overcome all the hurdles on their way.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury had distributed the awards among the winners at an event marking Thyrocare’s fifth anniversary in Bangladesh on Nov 16.