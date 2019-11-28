Home > Health

Eleven students get Thyrocare scholarship of Tk 100,000 each

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Nov 2019 01:43 AM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 01:45 AM BdST

Thyrocare Bangladesh has handed prize money of Tk 100,000 to each to the winners of Thyrocare Niaz Murshed Leadership Award.
Related Stories

Reaz Islam, the founding chairman of Thyrocare Bangladesh and CEO of LR Global, and chess Grandmaster Niaz Murshed, were present at the event at Thyrocare’s office in Dhaka’s Shahzadpur on Wednesday.

The award aims to promote and inspire future leaders. The winners are aged between 15 and 18 with exemplary leadership qualification from local schools and colleges. They are also entitled to one-year mentorship sponsored by Thyrocare.

Thyrocare is an affiliate of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, a market leader and a trend-setting automated diagnostic laboratory.

The first and only digitised lab in Bangladesh to achieve the  accreditation by the College of American Pathologists or CAP, it is serving over 10,000 customers across Dhaka, Chattogram, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Narayanganj, Rajshahi, Gazipur and Barishal.

It offers collection of blood sample at home and test results via email. Its customer base is growing fast due to its cheap services.

Reaz told the winners of the award at the programme that Thyrocare expected them to set a goal in life and work to achieve it.

“You can prosper in life only if you can focus on something particular,” he remarked.

Thyrocare will try to sit at least once a month with the winners, he said, assuring them of support to achieve the goals of their lives.

He hoped the winners will stand by others as well.

Niaz also said he hoped the winners will overcome all the hurdles on their way.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury had distributed the awards among the winners at an event marking Thyrocare’s fifth anniversary in Bangladesh on Nov 16.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational image. Reuters

Portugal launches world's largest cancer award

David Velasquez, a third year medical student at Harvard University, who said he had $4.80 left in his bank account after signing up for the MCAT test prep, in Boston on Nov 9, 2019. Medical school is expensive for everyone but for low-income students, the hidden costs can be prohibitive. The New York Times

‘I have a PhD in not having money’

Insufficiently active adolescents lowest here

Let the children play: Radwan

The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital's maternity care has come under scrutiny. The New York Times

Dozens of babies died due to hospital failings: report

Charge repeat drug adulteration offenders: HC

In an image provided by Jennifer Kingson, Jean Wyatt greets Tic at the Stockdale Residence and Rehabilitation Centre in Stockdale, Texas, in April. The charismatic llama is a welcome addition at some nursing homes and rehabilitation centers The New York Times

The llama as therapist

Thyrocare marks anniversary, US accreditation

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.