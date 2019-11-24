Let the children play, says Radwan Mujib, as he calls for more open spaces in Dhaka

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Radwan referred to a World Health Organization (WHO) study on global childhood physical inactivity and stressed the need for 'dedicated sports hubs' to engage children and the youth.



The WHO study found that Bangladesh had the lowest levels of inactivity among boys, girls, and both genders combined (63%, 69% and 66%, respectively).



According to the study, some of the lowest levels of insufficient activity in boys were found in Bangladesh, India and the USA.



The authors noted that the lower levels of insufficient physical activity in Bangladesh and India (where 63% and 72% of boys were insufficiently active in 2016, respectively) may be explained by the strong focus on national sports like cricket.

For girls, the lowest levels of insufficient activity were seen in Bangladesh and India, and are potentially explained by societal factors, such as increased domestic chores in the home for girls.



"Our children are amongst the most active in the world! Let's help them out by creating more spaces for them to play in," wrote Radwan.



Radwan, who is also a trustee of the Centre for Research and Information (CRI), the ruling Awami League's research wing, urged parents to encourage their children to partake in physical activities instead of studying all the time.



In another Facebook post, he pointed to an open space in Gulshan where the Wonderland amusement park once stood, and recommended turning it into a sporting facility.

Radwan noted that even in its current "neglected and unfinished state", the site along with the adjoining Gulshan Youth Club field can be found "brimming with young people doing sport, having fun, being active".



He urged the authorities to "build some all-weather multi-purpose pitches and let the children play".