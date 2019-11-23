Insufficiently active adolescents lowest in Bangladesh, but global risks remain
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2019 01:52 AM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2019 01:52 AM BdST
Bangladesh has the lowest prevalence of insufficient physical activity among adolescents, a new study led by the World Health Organization has revealed, but warned that the rates worldwide have put the youth’s current and future health at risk.
The study was based on data reported by 1.6 million 11 to 17-year-old students. It estimated for the first time how trends changed between 2001 and 2016 in 146 countries.It finds that more than 80 percent of school-going adolescents globally did not meet current recommendations of at least one hour of physical activity per day – including 85 percent of girls and 78 percent of boys.
Globally, the prevalence of insufficient physical activity slightly decreased in boys between 2001 and 2016, from 80 percent to 78 percent, but there was no change over time in girls, remaining around 85 percent.
If these trends continue, the global target of a 15 percent relative reduction in insufficient physical activity – which would lead to a global prevalence of less than 70 percent by 2030 – will not be achieved, the study warns.
Bangladesh was the country with the lowest prevalence of insufficient physical activity – 63 percent among boys, 69 percent among girls, and 66 percent among both genders combined.
The lowest level of insufficient physical activity in Bangladesh may be explained by the strong focus on national sports like cricket.
Boys in the Philippines and girls in South Korea were the most inactive in the study – 93 and 97 percent respectively.
The WHO says being physically active has a range of health benefits, including improved heart, lung and muscle fitness, bone health, and a positive impact on weight.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dozens of babies died because of UK hospital failings, report finds
- HC orders charges against second-time offenders in drug adulteration
- The llama as therapist
- Thyrocare celebrates 5th anniversary, College of American Pathologists accreditation
- To lower insulin prices, WHO will certify generic versions
- Bangladesh bans heartburn drug Ranitidine made with ingredients of two Indian firms
- Plague is diagnosed in China, prompting fears of an outbreak
- Novo Nordisk launches diabetes treatment app for doctors in Bangladesh
- Cannabis-based medicines approved for use in England and Wales
- Pneumonia kills a child every 39 seconds, health agencies say
Most Read
- BUET expels for life 26 students over Abrar murder
- Pacers with pink ball put India in command in Kolkata Test bundling Bangladesh out for 106
- Nine killed as highway bus crushes wedding party microbus in Munshiganj
- Pubali Bank ATM fraudsters are foreigners, police say
- Online transactions hampered by new credit card rule
- Hasina arrives in Kolkata to watch India-Bangladesh Test
- Kolkata tickled pink as India embrace day-night Test against Bangladesh
- Man punches, stomps on heavily pregnant Muslim woman in Sydney
- Meghna Group’s onion consignment to arrive in Bangladesh on Friday
- National awards money doubled, amount for Independence Award raised to Tk 500,000