Insufficiently active adolescents lowest in Bangladesh, but global risks remain

The study was based on data reported by 1.6 million 11 to 17-year-old students. It estimated for the first time how trends changed between 2001 and 2016 in 146 countries.It finds that more than 80 percent of school-going adolescents globally did not meet current recommendations of at least one hour of physical activity per day – including 85 percent of girls and 78 percent of boys.

Globally, the prevalence of insufficient physical activity slightly decreased in boys between 2001 and 2016, from 80 percent to 78 percent, but there was no change over time in girls, remaining around 85 percent.

Girls were less active than boys in all but four - Tonga, Samoa, Afghanistan and Zambia.

If these trends continue, the global target of a 15 percent relative reduction in insufficient physical activity – which would lead to a global prevalence of less than 70 percent by 2030 – will not be achieved, the study warns.

Bangladesh was the country with the lowest prevalence of insufficient physical activity – 63 percent among boys, 69 percent among girls, and 66 percent among both genders combined.

The lowest level of insufficient physical activity in Bangladesh may be explained by the strong focus on national sports like cricket.

For girls, the rate in Bangladesh may be explained by societal factors such as increased domestic chores in the home, according to the study.

Boys in the Philippines and girls in South Korea were the most inactive in the study – 93 and 97 percent respectively.

The WHO says being physically active has a range of health benefits, including improved heart, lung and muscle fitness, bone health, and a positive impact on weight.