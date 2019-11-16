Thyrocare celebrates 5th anniversary, College of American Pathologists accreditation

Chief Guest Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury distributed Thyrocare Niaz Murshed Leadership Scholarship Award among 11 winners during the celebrations at the American Chamber of Commerce in Dhaka on Saturday.

The award aims to promote and inspire future leaders and a prize money of Tk 100,000 each. The winners are aged between 15 and 18 with exemplary leadership qualification from local schools and colleges. They will also get one-year mentorship sponsored by Thyrocare.

Founded by Dr A Velumani, Thyrocare is an affiliate of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, a market leader and a trend setting automated diagnostic laboratory.

The first and only digitised lab in Bangladesh to achieve the CAP accreditation, it is serving over 10,000 customers across Dhaka, Chattogram, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Narayanganj, Rajshahi, Gazipur and Barishal.

A celebratory event took place today at the American Chamber of Commerce as Thyrocare Bangladesh Limited became the first and only digitized lab in Bangladesh to have achieved the accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) recently, the gold standard for accreditation globally.

Speaker Chaudhury said she was “happy” to be a part of the five years long journey of Thyrocare and congratulated it for achieving the CAP accreditation.

“The standard of quality control and service is top notch in Thyrocare. People need to know the world-class digital lab it has. My suggestion for Thyrocare will be to bring all their facilities to all the eight divisions and eventually to the entire country,” she said.

Enam Ahmed Chaudhury, member of the Awami League’s Advisory Council, was present as special guest while Reaz Islam, the founding chairman of Thyrocare Bangladesh and CEO of LR Global, and Dr Velumani, promoter, chairman, managing director and CEO of Thyrocare, delivered key speeches.

Reaz Islam said he was “extremely happy” to announce the achievement of the CAP accreditation.

The healthcare sector of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made “exemplary” achievement across all dimensions ranging from increasing life expectancy, decrease in child mortality and even the decrease in incidence of communicable diseases, the Thyrocare chairman said.

Thyrocare is focused on playing “our part” to meet and exceed the health care plan articulated by Hasina and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, he said.

“We are also excited to contribute and support the bold initiative of universal health care working with ministry of finance to make this a reality under the impeccable guidance of honourable finance minister [AHM Mustafa Kamal],” Reaz Islam said.

“Ever since its inception five years ago, Thyrocare, despite heavy odds, has successfully engaged itself in providing quality and affordable diagnostic and preventive healthcare service to people who are handicapped and those who live in places where such facilities are not available,” Enam Ahmed said.

The wings of Thyrocare “can reach everyone, everywhere”, which Enam Ahmed said was also one of the objectives of Hasina’s government.

Dr Velumani said it was a “very special moment” for him.

“We always believe that prevention is better than cure and Thyrocare focuses on preventive healthcare. It is also a matter of great pleasure for me to see Thyrocare contributing to create future leaders by initiating this scholarship,” he said.

Diplomats, top government officials, dignitaries, and key practitioners were present on the occasion.

A press conference was also held where the success story of Thyrocare was focused.

Besides Reaz Islam and Dr Velumani, Thyrocare directors and vice chairmen Sajedur Seraj and Sohail Humayun were present.

The event highlighted the success of Thyrocare and the way it has created “revolutionary impact” towards the healthcare sector of Bangladesh, since its commercial inception in 2014.

Thyrocare, from day one has been relentlessly working to provide the highest quality and affordable preventive care services to its fast-growing customers across the country, the officials said at the press conference.

Thyrocare is equipped with “state-of-the-art” digitised lab operated by skilled and efficient healthcare professionals and experts as well as trained logistics teams of professionals.

The fast growing and a loyal customer base have been one of the key achievements for Thyrocare, the officials said.

Thyrocare has proven that it is possible to provide affordable, highest quality and easily accessible healthcare services to country’s citizens, where access to quality diagnostic tests and qualified physicians is still a major challenge for the people who are less privileged, the said.

As a result of its accreditation and quality of services, Thyrocare now conducts over 30,000 tests per month and has more than 12,000 and growing loyal customer base, according to the officials.