Bangladesh bans heartburn drug Ranitidine made with ingredients of two Indian firms
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2019 02:39 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 03:27 PM BdST
The government has banned the heartburn drug Ranitidine made with raw materials from two Indian companies after detecting high levels of cancer-causing ingredients in them.
The Directorate General of Drug Administration announced the move on Sunday.
The two Indian companies that supply the raw material – Ranitidine hydrochloride – are Saraca Laboratories Limited and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, according to the DGDA.
Tests run on the raw materials from these companies and the finished product revealed higher than normal levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which the US Food and Drug Administration says is a “probable human carcinogen, the authority said.
The drug authority has accordingly banned the production, sale and marketing of Ranitidine products made using the materials supplied by the Indian firms.
But the ban is unlikely to have any impact on the treatment of patients, according to physicians.
“It’s not an essential drug now. We have so many alternatives and better drugs available in the market,” Dr Raj Datta, a consultant of the Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital, told bdnews24.com.
He pointed to drugs like omeprazole, pantoprazole, and esomeprazole as viable alternatives. “But the cost of Ranitidine is slightly lower than others.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh bans heartburn drug Ranitidine made with ingredients of two Indian firms
- Plague is diagnosed in China, prompting fears of an outbreak
- Novo Nordisk launches diabetes treatment app for doctors in Bangladesh
- Cannabis-based medicines approved for use in England and Wales
- Pneumonia kills a child every 39 seconds, health agencies say
- First case of sexually transmitted dengue confirmed in Spain
- Survey finds massive mental disorder burden, treatment gap in Bangladesh
- Experts sound alarm over heart disease-causing trans-fat in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh is now a ‘role model’ in child vaccination: health minister
- An HIV outbreak puts spotlight on Pakistan’s health care system
Most Read
- Bangladesh bringing housemaid back from Saudi Arabia after her appeal for help goes viral
- Onion brings tears for Dhaka residents as prices skyrocket ‘beyond low-income people’s reach’
- Child dies after being hit by bus in Dhaka
- Clean-up operation will expand to every sphere of society, Hasina tells parliament
- Bangladeshi man paid Rs 5m in ransom to kidnappers in Kolkata, say police
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st Test against India
- Police arrest two Chattogram EC staffers over NID forgery
- Saudi Aramco to supply LNG to Bangladesh as part of power deal
- Police press charges against 25 suspects over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- Derailment in Sirajganj snaps northern, southern rail links to Dhaka