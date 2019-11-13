Novo Nordisk launches diabetes treatment app for doctors in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2019 12:32 AM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2019 12:32 AM BdST
Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk has launched an Android app in Bangladesh to help doctors treat diabetes patients.
It has also unveiled a comprehensive diabetes treatment guideline, “Diabetes Care BADAS Guideline 2019”, prepared jointly by the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh or BADAS and Non-Communicable Diseases Control Programme of the Directorate General of Health Services.
Danish Ambassador in Dhaka Winnie Estrup Petersen, BADAS President Prof AK Azad Khan, General Secretary Md Sayef Uddin, and Novo Nordisk Managing Director Anand Shetty were present at the launch on Tuesday ahead of the World Diabetes Day on Nov 14.
Diabetes in adults is known as a lifestyle disease or Type-2 diabetes. Type-1 diabetes, also known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin.
Bangladesh does not have a national registry of diabetes patients, but estimates suggest there are 7 million people suffering from diabetes in the country. Of them, about 5 percent are Type-1 diabetes.
The new app known as “Diabetes Journey”, which only doctors can access, will guide them with accurate treatment plan once the patients’ details are given.
The app is updated with the diabetes treatment guidelines.
“The app will empower the physicians to take effective treatment decisions based on patients’ types and needs,” Prof Khan said.
The Novo Nordisk managing director said as a global leader in diabetes care, they have taken many initiatives to introduce digital approach in healthcare.
“The ‘Diabetes Journey’ application and the country’s first national diabetes patients’ registry (ongoing) are few examples of digitalisation in Bangladesh and aligned with the government’s vision for ‘Digital Bangladesh’,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Cannabis-based medicines approved for use in England and Wales
- Pneumonia kills a child every 39 seconds, health agencies say
- First case of sexually transmitted dengue confirmed in Spain
- Survey finds massive mental disorder burden, treatment gap in Bangladesh
- Experts sound alarm over heart disease-causing trans-fat in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh is now a ‘role model’ in child vaccination: health minister
- An HIV outbreak puts spotlight on Pakistan’s health care system
- New TB vaccine could save millions of lives
- These apps say you may have a health disorder. What if they’re wrong?
- Panic in Pakistani city after 900 children test positive for HIV
Most Read
- Death toll from Brahmanbaria train accident rises to 16
- Probe opens into Brahmanbaria train accident, driver suspended
- Negligence by Turna Nishita’s driver causes train crash: officials
- Gambia files Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar at World Court
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Egyptian transport start-up targets Philippines, Bangladesh after Pakistan launch
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Bangladesh launches first taka bond on London Stock Exchange
- Dhaka sees US, China initiatives ‘complementary’ for Bangladesh
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi asks journos to investigate what led to graft allegations