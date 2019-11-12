Pneumonia kills a child every 39 seconds, health agencies say
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Nov 2019 01:19 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 01:19 PM BdST
Pneumonia killed more than 800,000 babies and young children last year - or one child every 39 seconds - despite being curable and mostly preventable, global health agencies said on Tuesday.
In a report on what they described as a "forgotten epidemic", the United Nations children's fund UNICEF, the international charity Save The Children and four other health agencies urged governments to step up investment in vaccines to prevent the disease and in health services and medicines to treat it.
"The fact that this preventable, treatable and easily diagnosed disease is still the world's biggest killer of young children is frankly shocking," said Seth Berkley, chief executive of the GAVI vaccines alliance.
Pneumonia is a lung disease that can be caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi. Its victims have to fight for breath as their lungs fill with pus and fluid.
It can be prevented with vaccines, and treated with antibiotics and - in severe cases - with oxygen, but in poorer countries, access to these is often limited.
Nigeria, India, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia accounted for more than half the children who died of pneumonia last year - most of them babies who had not reached their second birthday.
"Millions of children are dying for want of vaccines, affordable antibiotics and routine oxygen treatment," said Kevin Watkins, chief executive of Save the Children. "This is a forgotten global epidemic that demands an urgent international response."
The report said pneumonia causes 15% of deaths in under-5s, but accounts for only 3% of spending on research into infectious diseases, lagging far behind other diseases such as malaria.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pneumonia kills a child every 39 seconds, health agencies say
- First case of sexually transmitted dengue confirmed in Spain
- Survey finds massive mental disorder burden, treatment gap in Bangladesh
- Experts sound alarm over heart disease-causing trans-fat in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh is now a ‘role model’ in child vaccination: health minister
- An HIV outbreak puts spotlight on Pakistan’s health care system
- New TB vaccine could save millions of lives
- These apps say you may have a health disorder. What if they’re wrong?
- Panic in Pakistani city after 900 children test positive for HIV
- Don’t lose focus on polio: Expert tells Bangladesh
Most Read
- Navy submarine, missing for 75 years, is found off Okinawa
- Death toll from Brahmanbaria train accident rises to 16
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Egyptian transport start-up targets Philippines, Bangladesh after Pakistan launch
- Gambia files Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar at World Court
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Bangladesh launches first taka bond on London Stock Exchange
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi asks journos to investigate what led to graft allegations
- Dhaka sees US, China initiatives ‘complementary’ for Bangladesh
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as new envoy to India