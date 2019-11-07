Home > Health

Survey finds massive mental disorder burden, treatment gap in Bangladesh

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Nov 2019 08:09 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2019 08:09 PM BdST

A new study has indicated a “huge burden” of mental health disorders among the Bangladeshis with a massive treatment gap.

The ‘National Mental Health Survey, Bangladesh 2019’ conducted after 14 years also found stigma related to mental health disorders was also prevalent.

The health directorate of the government, and the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital teamed up to conduct the survey with technical support from the World Health Organisation.

It found 16.8 percent people aged above 18 suffer from any of the mental health conditions ranging from depression, anxiety to neurodevelopmental disorders and sexual dysfunction.

The rate of mental health conditions is 13.6 percent among children aged between 7 years and 17 years. As much as 5.9 percent children of this age group suffer from neurodevelopmental disorders.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque asked the authorities to devise a work plan based on the study evidence while speaking at the release of the survey on Thursday.

“The mental health policy is also at the final stages,” he said.

The last survey which was conducted in 2005 found the prevalence of mental health disorders at 16.1 percent.

“The current rate is nothing alarming if we compare it with those of the regional countries,” Dr M Mostafa Zaman, the WHO expert who provided the technical support to the study, told bdnews24.com.

“But we need to address the situation both in preventive and treatment aspects.”

The study, conducted in 64 districts involving 8,928 adults and 2,270 children, found a massive treatment gap. Only 8 percent of adults take treatment while less than 6 percent children adhere to treatment among all those diagnosed with mental disorders.

Among the adults, depressive disorders are the number one problem followed by anxiety disorders. Among children, neurodevelopmental disorders top the list.

“It’s a huge burden,” Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed of National Mental Health Institute said while presenting the survey finds.

He sought an administration wing under a separate director in the Directorate General of Health Services. “We also recommend developing an effective strategic plan according to the disease burden.”

To address the treatment gap, Dr Helal suggested psychiatric units in the districts, and development of psychiatry units in all medical colleges that will have psychologists.

He also recommended updating medical curriculum in graduate studies.

The WHO expert, Dr Zaman, however, said only psychiatrists cannot resolve the problem. “If we do that (use only psychiatrists), we will have to wait for the next 50 years to ensure treatment for all,” he reckoned.

“The attitude of the psychiatrists is that they will do everything. But it's not feasible,” he said, suggesting training of all doctors, nurses and paramedics so that they can provide treatment at the primary and secondary level.

“Only 200 psychiatrists cannot serve the purpose. It will take another 50 year,” he warned.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Trans-fat a major public health concern

Bangladesh is a model in vaccination: minister

Patients wait to see a paediatrician at a hospital in Ratodero, Pakistan, before HIV testing on Oct 23 2019. A paediatrician accused of reusing syringes and infecting scores of Pakistani children with HIV is now practicing in a government-run hospital after his private clinic was shuttered, in a case that is raising widespread questions about the integrity of Pakistan’s health care system. The New York Time

HIV outbreak puts spotlight on Pakistan

File Photo: Dr Pauline Howell examining a tuberculosis patient at Sizwe Tropical Disease Hospital in Johannesburg in August. The New York Times

New TB vaccine could save millions of lives

The Flo period-tracking app, in San Francisco, Oct 9, 2019. Apps like Flo and Clue are shifting from just tracking your health data to using it to make evaluations about your health risks. Their tools may not always be accurate. The New York Times

These apps say you may have a health disorder

A pediatrician works with patients in Ratodero, Pakistan, Oct. 23, 2019. So far, about 1,100 citizens of this small city have tested positive for HIV, — one in every 200 residents, with almost 900 of them younger than 12 — since an outbreak was discovered earlier this year. And with not even a quarter of the city’s population yet tested, officials dread that the real number of infected is much higher. (Mustafa Hussain/The New York Times)

900 children test positive for HIV in Pakistan city

Don’t lose polio focus: Expert

File Photo: Children solve crosswords on tablets at an event promoting safe internet in Dhaka on Mar 30, 2018. UNICEF and Facebook organised the event at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre. Photo: asif mahmud ove

Youths at risk of heart conditions: study

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.