Home > Health

Minister Hasan Mahmud promises measures to 'free Bangladesh from tobacco'

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Oct 2019 04:39 AM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2019 04:39 AM BdST

The government wants to work with all in order to fulfil its pledge to free Bangladesh from tobacco menace by 2040, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud has said.

“We will do whatever necessary to implement the announcement on freeing Bangladesh from tobacco menace,” he told an event in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The minister claimed the number of smokers in Bangladesh has decreased to 35 percent of the population from 40 percent.

But he expressed concerns over the rising use of e-cigarette.

“It should be banned in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is aware of this development,” Hasan said.

Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance or ATMA Co-convenor Nadia Kiron moderated the programme where anti-tobacco group PROGGA’s Head of Tobacco Control Md Hasan Shahriar presented a study on implementing Article 5.3 of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control or FCTC, which relates to protection of health policies from the tobacco industry’s influence.

If the tobacco industry continues its influence on health policies of Bangladesh, it will not be possible to achieve the goal to free the country from the menace by 2040, Shahriar said.

Besides health reasons, Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP said tobacco should be controlled for legal, ethical and economic reasons as well.

ATMA Convenor Mortuza Haider Liton, PROGGA Executive Director ABM Zubair and Nari Jote leader Farida Akter also delivered speech at the programme presided over by former Dhaka University vicev-chancellor AAMS Arefin Siddique.

Mary Assunta, Head of Global Research and Advocacy, GGTC, Thammasat University, Thailand and Muhammad Ruhul Quddus of Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids were also present.

The minister handed PROGGA Anti-Tobacco Journalism Awards 2019 to Sohada Afrin, Sharif Sumon and Mamun Abdullah.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Minister pledges tobacco-free nation

Vaping at Harvest, a marijuana dispensary, in San Francisco, Oct 8, 2019. A technology initially promoted to help cigarette smokers has transformed marijuana use, too. Now, with cases of severe lung illness rising, health investigators are warning people to stop vaping cannabis. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

Health hazards of vaping cannabis

FILE PHOTO: A bottle of Zantac heartburn drug is seen in this picture illustration taken October 1, 2019. Reuters

Zantac recall widens as Sanofi pulls its drug

Bottles of Johnson's baby powder are displayed in a store in New York City, US, Jan 22, 2019. REUTERS

J&J recalls a baby powder shipment

Turmeric used in the Always Sunny cocktail served at Decca Restaurant in Louisville, Ky., May 10, 2019. Turmeric, a spice long used in South Asian and Middle Eastern cooking, turns the drink a golden yellow and is the latest ingredient to make the leap from kitchen to cocktail glass. (Aaron Borton/The New York Times)

What are the benefits of turmeric?

A storage for the artificial feet moulded at NITOR, known popularly as Pangu Hospital.

India offers prosthetic limbs to Bangladesh

Health experts to join conference on NCDs

FILE PHOTO: A man uses a vape device in this illustration picture, Sep 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Illustration

Malaysia mulls vaping ban

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.