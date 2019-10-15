Home > Health

Malaysia considers total vaping ban after reports of US deaths

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Oct 2019 09:53 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 10:29 AM BdST

Malaysia is considering banning the sale of electronic cigarettes, its health minister said on Monday, citing growing reports of deaths in the United States linked to e-cigarettes and vaping.

As of Friday, US authorities had reported 29 deaths and 1,299 cases of respiratory illnesses linked to the use of e-cigarettes and vaporisers, amid calls for stricter regulation.

Malaysia was already finalising a law that would ban the use of all smoking products, including electronic cigarettes and vaporisers, among minors and prohibit their promotion and advertising.

But it is now considering a complete ban on the new devices, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad told parliament.

"A detailed study is required to review the need for enforcing a total ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes and vapes," he said, adding that the ministry had set up a committee to look into the matter.

Tobacco products in Malaysia are currently regulated under the Food Act while the sale of vaporiser liquids containing nicotine has been banned since 2015.

However, there are no specific regulations governing the sale and use of non-nicotine vaporisers and e-cigarettes.

The world's vaping industry, which has seen rapid growth, has faced rising public backlash over concerns of increased use among young people.

India, which has the second-largest population of adult smokers in the world, banned the sale of e-cigarettes last month as it warned of a vaping "epidemic" among youths.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Congo to use J&J Ebola vaccine

Representational Image: Cans of soda are displayed in a case at Kwik Stops Liquor in San Diego, California February 13, 2014. Reuters

Singapore to ban sugary drink ads

Life-long free insulin demanded

Man dies of dengue in Barishal

Youths speak about tackling stress

‘Promote mental health, prevent suicide’

Dengue outbreak hits new record

File Photo. Reuters

No India medical visa needed for sudden illness

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.