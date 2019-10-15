Malaysia considers total vaping ban after reports of US deaths
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Oct 2019 09:53 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 10:29 AM BdST
Malaysia is considering banning the sale of electronic cigarettes, its health minister said on Monday, citing growing reports of deaths in the United States linked to e-cigarettes and vaping.
As of Friday, US authorities had reported 29 deaths and 1,299 cases of respiratory illnesses linked to the use of e-cigarettes and vaporisers, amid calls for stricter regulation.
Malaysia was already finalising a law that would ban the use of all smoking products, including electronic cigarettes and vaporisers, among minors and prohibit their promotion and advertising.
But it is now considering a complete ban on the new devices, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad told parliament.
"A detailed study is required to review the need for enforcing a total ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes and vapes," he said, adding that the ministry had set up a committee to look into the matter.
Tobacco products in Malaysia are currently regulated under the Food Act while the sale of vaporiser liquids containing nicotine has been banned since 2015.
However, there are no specific regulations governing the sale and use of non-nicotine vaporisers and e-cigarettes.
The world's vaping industry, which has seen rapid growth, has faced rising public backlash over concerns of increased use among young people.
India, which has the second-largest population of adult smokers in the world, banned the sale of e-cigarettes last month as it warned of a vaping "epidemic" among youths.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Malaysia considers total vaping ban after reports of US deaths
- Congo to start using Johnson & Johnson Ebola vaccine in November
- Singapore to ban sugary drink ads in fight against diabetes
- Diabetic Association wants announcement on life-long free insulin for Type-1 diabetes in ‘Mujib Year’
- Man dies of dengue in Barishal
- Bangladesh youths speak about tackling stress on World Mental Health Day
- Bangladesh minister calls for promoting mental health to prevent suicide
- Dengue outbreak in 2019 crosses all previous records
- Treatment of Bangladeshis for sudden illness in India will not need medical visa
- Jury says J&J must pay $8bn in case over male breast growth linked to Risperdal
Most Read
- Uber drivers in Bangladesh announce strike for Monday against ‘irregularities’
- Hasina meets slain BUET student Abrar’s parents, orders quick trial
- BCL expels Abrar murder suspect Amit Saha
- Messi likely to return in ‘Argentina friendly against Paraguay in Bangladesh’
- RAB guns down Jubo League leader in Chattogram ‘firefight’
- Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer win 2019 Nobel economics prize
- Police arrest 'masterminds' of bomb attack on Dhaka police
- India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024
- Indian-born Nobel prize-winner comes from ‘family of economists’
- Six players score for Argentina in 6-1 hammering of Ecuador