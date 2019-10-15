Home > Health

Congo to start using Johnson & Johnson Ebola vaccine in November

   

Published: 15 Oct 2019 03:20 AM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 03:39 AM BdST

Health authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo will introduce a Johnson & Johnson Ebola vaccine in November in the country’s eastern provinces, to counter the current outbreak, they said.

The J&J vaccine will complement another vaccine manufactured by Merck, which has been administered to more than 225,000 people. It requires two injections eight weeks apart, unlike the Merck vaccine, which requires a single shot.

A first batch of 500,000 doses of the J&J vaccine should arrive in Congo next week, the authorities said in a statement. The inoculation process will start in Goma in early November and then be extended to other provinces.

Congolese health authorities had announced the deployment of the vaccine last month, but had not specified when the campaign will take place.

Since it first started in August 2018, the Ebola outbreak has killed more than 2,100 people, second only to the 2013-16 outbreak in West Africa that killed more than 11,300.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational Image: Cans of soda are displayed in a case at Kwik Stops Liquor in San Diego, California February 13, 2014. Reuters

Singapore to ban sugary drink ads

Life-long free insulin demanded

Man dies of dengue in Barishal

Youths speak about tackling stress

‘Promote mental health, prevent suicide’

Dengue outbreak hits new record

File Photo. Reuters

No India medical visa needed for sudden illness

FILE PHOTO: The Johnson and Johnson logo is seen at an office building in Singapore Jan 17, 2018. REUTERS

J&J must pay $8bn in Risperdal case: jury

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.