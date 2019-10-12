Home > Health

Man dies of dengue in Barishal

  Barishal Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Oct 2019 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2019 10:55 AM BdST

A man suffering from the mosquito-borne dengue fever has died in Barishal.

The 65-year-old Abdul Khaleq, a resident of Bhola Sadar Upazila's Chorgazi village, passed away during treatment at the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital at 8am on Saturday, said the hospital's Director Dr Bakir Hossain.

Khaleq was unconscious and in critical condition at the time of his admission to the hospital on Friday afternoon, according Dr Bakir.

"He couldn't be saved despite the best efforts of doctors."

Eight peope have died of the virus in the last week -- all in the Khulna-Barishal region.

