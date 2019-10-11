Home > Health

Bangladesh youths speak about tackling stress on World Mental Health Day

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Oct 2019 08:09 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 08:09 PM BdST

University students have shared their thoughts on the mental health issues, particularly stress, that they face in their daily life in an event marking the World Mental Health Day.

The day celebrated on October 10 was themed ‘promote mental health and prevent suicide”.

To reflect the current situation, the BRAC Institute of Educational Development organised the programme on Friday with the Bangladesh Debating Council where students from nine universities spoke.

Those were: BRAC University, North South University, Dhaka University, The Institute of Business Administration of Dhaka University, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), Independent University, Bangladesh University of Professionals, United International University, and Islamic University of Technology.

They pointed out a number of reasons causing stress including parents and senior people not wanting to listen to them, lack of space for them to speak about their wishes and choices, likings and dislikings, fear and tension.

They also pointed out that parents and seniors comparing them with others without realising that every person has their own individual existence and choices is also a cause of their stress.

Criticism of things about what they like or love to do, not giving proper attention and value to the emotions of the young members of the family. were also some of the issues they highlighted.

Associate Professor of National Mental Health Institute Helal Uddin Ahmed said 50 percent of psychological problems begin before 14 years of age and 75 percent grow before 25 years of age.

“So it is imperative to take care of the young population than any other age groups. They also need to learn to take care of themselves,” he said at the event in which a self-care workshop was also conducted.

He also stressed creating proper and adequate space for their mental health care by family, society and educational institution.

Director of BRAC's Violence Against Women Initiative Nabanita Chowdhury also spoke at the event.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Youths speak about tackling stress

‘Promote mental health, prevent suicide’

Dengue outbreak hits new record

File Photo. Reuters

No India medical visa needed for sudden illness

FILE PHOTO: The Johnson and Johnson logo is seen at an office building in Singapore Jan 17, 2018. REUTERS

J&J must pay $8bn in Risperdal case: jury

FILE PHOTO: Ugandan LGBT refugees pose in a protected area of Kakuma refugee camp in northwest Kenya on Oct 14, 2018. Thomson Reuters Foundation

African gay men seen dying from AIDS

Three scientists win Nobel prize in medicine

FILE-- A platter of mixed sliced meats. The Annals of Internal Medicine published studies arguing that eating red meat poses minimal health risks for most people, and that even our certainty about that link is weak. With these conclusions in hand, the authors offered a set of recommendations that most people could continue their current levels of meat consumption. (Ozier Muhammad/The New York Times)

Scientist who discredited meat guidelines had food industry ties

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.