Bangladesh youths speak about tackling stress on World Mental Health Day
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Oct 2019 08:09 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 08:09 PM BdST
University students have shared their thoughts on the mental health issues, particularly stress, that they face in their daily life in an event marking the World Mental Health Day.
The day celebrated on October 10 was themed ‘promote mental health and prevent suicide”.
To reflect the current situation, the BRAC Institute of Educational Development organised the programme on Friday with the Bangladesh Debating Council where students from nine universities spoke.
Those were: BRAC University, North South University, Dhaka University, The Institute of Business Administration of Dhaka University, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), Independent University, Bangladesh University of Professionals, United International University, and Islamic University of Technology.
They pointed out a number of reasons causing stress including parents and senior people not wanting to listen to them, lack of space for them to speak about their wishes and choices, likings and dislikings, fear and tension.
They also pointed out that parents and seniors comparing them with others without realising that every person has their own individual existence and choices is also a cause of their stress.
Criticism of things about what they like or love to do, not giving proper attention and value to the emotions of the young members of the family. were also some of the issues they highlighted.
Associate Professor of National Mental Health Institute Helal Uddin Ahmed said 50 percent of psychological problems begin before 14 years of age and 75 percent grow before 25 years of age.
“So it is imperative to take care of the young population than any other age groups. They also need to learn to take care of themselves,” he said at the event in which a self-care workshop was also conducted.
He also stressed creating proper and adequate space for their mental health care by family, society and educational institution.
Director of BRAC's Violence Against Women Initiative Nabanita Chowdhury also spoke at the event.
