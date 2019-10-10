Dengue outbreak in 2019 crosses all previous records

According to the Health Emergency Operations and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS, a total of 91,053 patients suffering from dengue have received treatment in the hospitals across the country as of Thursday morning since the beginning of the year.

The government records show 50,148 patients received treatment for dengue fever from 2000 to 2018.

At least 38 patients in January, 18 in February, 17 in March, 58 in April, 193 in May, 1,884 in June, 16,253 in July, 52,636 in August, and 16,856 in September were diagnosed with dengue as per the count of the DGHS. The number was 2,846 as of Oct 9.

The number of dengue patients hospitalised in the month of August this year alone was more than the figure of those admitted in last 19 years, it showed.

Dengue fever spread for the first time in the country in 2000. The government figure of patients suffering from dengue was 5,551 that year with 93 among them dying. That was the highest number of deaths due to dengue over the past 19 years.

The DGHS initiated the much criticised ‘death review’ process after the dengue outbreak had spread severely throughout the country. After the ‘review,’ the number of deaths due to dengue reported by the government until Thursday has reached the record number reported in 2000.

The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research IEDCR has received information about the death of 242 people who were hospitalised and diagnosed with dengue, said Dr Ayesha Akhter, a deputy director at the DGHS.

Experts have reviewed the information of 151 patients and confirmed 93 deaths were caused by dengue.